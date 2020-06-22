North Carolina shooting: 2 dead, 7 wounded at street party

Two people died and seven others were injured in a shooting in North Carolina's largest city, police said, while five others were hit by vehicles afterward.

The shooting occurred around midnight at a "makeshift block party" that was a continuation of the June 15 celebrations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg deputy police chief Johnny Jennings told reporters Monday.

Police who responded to a call about a pedestrian strike found hundreds of people on the streets, Jennings said. After the emergency services arrived, several shots were fired, dispersing the crowd.

THE ORDERS OF THE GOVERNOR OF NORTH CAROLINA CONFEDER STATUTES WITHDRAWN FROM THE STATE CAPITAL, CITES PUBLIC SECURITY

All five people were hit by vehicles while on the run, Jennings said.

Jennings said there was evidence of multiple shooters, but no one was in custody until Monday morning.

The shooting took place on Beatties Ford Road in north Charlotte, police said.

16 YEAR OLD BOY SURVIVES LANDING A SHARK ATTACK IN NORTH CAROLINA WITH DAD'S HELP

Further details were not immediately available. Calls, a direct message and an email from The Associated Press to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were not immediately answered.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Juneteenth, whose celebrations began on Friday, commemorates when the last enslaved African-Americans learned they were free 155 years ago.