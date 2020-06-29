North Carolina's Madison Cawthorn says her main Republican chagrin is "by no means" a referendum on Trump

North Carolina congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn, who beat his Trump-backed opponent last week, said his main victory was "by no means" a referendum on President Trump.

"In no way do I think my victory was a referendum on his influence in this district, because I will emphasize that more than 99 percent of my voters will vote for President Trump," Cawthorn said Monday in Fox Business Network's "Mornings with Maria" . "

Cawthorn, who is 24, said Trump called him shortly after his main victory.

"He really congratulated me, defined it as beautiful and we are really looking forward to working with him," he said. "He invited me to the Oval Office in a couple of weeks."

Cawthorn defeated fellow Republican Lynda Bennett in western North Carolina for an opportunity in the House position that Mark Meadows, Trump's chief of staff, held until recently.

"We knew we were going to win," said Cawthorn. "We had a grassroots campaign, so we had a finger on the pulse of the district."

Cawthorn will face Democrat Moe Davis, a former military prosecutor, in the general election.