North Korea blows up Kaesong liaison office used for talks with South





North Korean state media reported that the four-story building, which is located in Kaesong City, on the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas, was "completely destroyed by a" terrible explosion "at 2:50 pm local time.

A column of black smoke rising above the site was visible from the South Korean side of the border soon after.

The liaison office had been closed since January 30 due to the new coronavirus pandemic, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry. South Korean staff had not been in the building since then, the ministry said.

But the destruction of a building intended to facilitate dialogue, paid for by South Korea and located on North Korean soil, is highly symbolic. It can mark a turning point in relations between two countries that committed to "a new era of peace" less than three years ago.