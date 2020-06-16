North Korea blows up Kaesong liaison office used for talks with South

North Korean state media reported that the four-story building, which is located in Kaesong City, on the North Korean side of the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas, was "completely destroyed by a" terrible explosion "at 2:50 pm local time.
A column of black smoke rising above the site was visible from the South Korean side of the border soon after.
The liaison office had been closed since January 30 due to the new coronavirus pandemic, according to the South Korean Unification Ministry. South Korean staff had not been in the building since then, the ministry said.
North Korea framed its decision to destroy the liaison office as a retaliatory measure after a group of defectors used balloons to send anti-North Korean leaflets to the north of the DMZ.
"The recent foolish act of boldness hurt the dignity of our supreme leadership," said a statement released on KCNA on Tuesday.
"The world will clearly see what severe punishment our people will impose on the South Korean authorities and how they will remove human scum from the earth."
North Korea claimed that the brochures violated the agreement that Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in reached in 2018 at their first summit, when the two leaders agreed to cease "all hostile acts and eliminate their media, including transmission via speaker and brochure distribution "along its shared border. It is illegal for average North Koreans to consume information that is not approved by the country's powerful propaganda machine, and doing so can have serious consequences.
South Korea convened a meeting of the National Security Council in response to recent events.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un and perhaps the second most powerful person in the country, demanded that the South Korean government punish the deserters, whom they called "traitors", "human scum" and "riff-raff who they dared to hurt the absolute prestige of our Supreme Leader who represents our country and its great dignity, "according to a statement released Saturday by the North Korean state news agency KCNA.
Kim also hinted in that statement that the North Korean liaison office would be destroyed in some way.
"In a short time, a tragic scene of the useless completely collapsed North-South liaison office would be seen," the statement said Saturday.
South Korean authorities are investigating the defectors who sent the leaflets, but any attempt to process them could receive strong criticism in a liberal democracy that rewards freedom of expression.
On Monday, Moon said it was imperative that North Korea return to the negotiating table rather than "return to the previous period of confrontation by cutting communication and increasing tension."
"The path that two Koreas must travel is clear. Like the river that turns and turns but finally reaches the sea, the South and the North must maintain their optimistic faith and take every step towards national reconciliation, peace and unification slow as it may be, "he said.
"The promise of peace on the Korean peninsula that President Kim Jong Un and I made, in front of 80 million Koreans, cannot be reversed."