North Korea blows up South Korea's liaison office: Seoul

South Korea said Tuesday that the North Korean army demolished an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border, the Associated Press reported, citing the Seoul Unification Ministry.

The building, located in the North Korean border city of Kaesong, was destroyed at 2:49 p.m. local time.

North Korea had previously threatened to demolish the building, blaming the failure of the South to prevent activists from flying propaganda pamphlets across the heavily militarized border, the AP reported.

Some experts believe North Korea is frustrated that Seoul cannot resume joint economic projects due to US-led sanctions.

On Saturday night, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of the North Korean leader, warned that Seoul will soon witness "a tragic scene of the useless North-South liaison office (in North Korea) that completely collapsed " He also said he would leave the North Korean military the right to take the next retaliatory step against South Korea.

"We are taking the situation seriously," ministry spokeswoman Choi Hyun-soo said in a briefing, according to Reuters. "Our army maintains a preparedness posture to be able to respond to any situation."

Associated Press contributed to this report.