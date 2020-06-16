North Korea exploits the Inter-Korean Liaison Office at the border

North Korea blew up its de facto embassy with South Korea on Tuesday, according to a report.

The North Korean army launched an attack on the inter-Korean liaison office in the border city of Kaesong, shortly after the North warned of an upcoming attack on the building, according to Yonhap News of South Korea.

Loud explosions were heard in the area and smoke could be seen coming out of the structure, the exit said.

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, had warned on Saturday of a "tragic scene of the useless joint North-South liaison office that completely collapsed."

"I instructed the arms of the department in charge of affairs with the enemy to decisively carry out the next action," he said in a statement to state media.

The relationship between North Korea and South Korea has deteriorated in recent months. Some experts believe Pyongyang is frustrated by the lack of progress in the nuclear talks that South Korean President Moon Jae-in organized with the Trump administration.