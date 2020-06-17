North Korea is sending troops to inter-Korean cooperation sites

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea said Wednesday that it will send soldiers to now-closed inter-Korean cooperation sites on its territory and will reinstate guard posts and resume military exercises in front-line areas, voiding tension reduction agreements reached with South Korea only two years ago.

The announcement is the latest in a series of provocations North Korea has taken in what experts believe are calculated moves to apply pressure on Seoul and Washington amid stalled nuclear negotiations. On Tuesday, the North destroyed an empty inter-Korean liaison office on its territory.

Although North Korea's recent actions have not led to clashes or bloodshed, it still increases animosity on the peninsula to an invisible level since Pyongyang entered nuclear talks in 2018.

The Northern General Staff said military units will be deployed at the Diamond Mountain Complex and the Kaesong Industrial Complex, both north of the heavily fortified border. The two sites, built with financing from South Korea, have been closed for years due to inter-Korean disputes and U.S.-led sanctions.

The North also said it will resume military exercises, reestablish guard posts and increase military readiness in border areas, as well as open front-line sites to fly propaganda balloons to South Korea. Those steps would reverse the agreements reached between the Koreas in September 2018 aimed at reducing military tensions along the border.

The South Korean military expressed its regret over the North Korean announcement, warning that the North will face unspecified consequences if it violates the 2018 agreements.

Maj. Gen. Jeon Dong Jin of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters that South Korea maintains military readiness and will strive to prevent further military tensions. Deputy Unification Minister Suh Ho warned against the destruction of South Korean assets that remain at the two cooperation sites.

Under the 2018 agreements, both Koreas halted live shooting exercises, cleared some landmines, and destroyed guard posts along the world's most heavily armed border.

Some experts argued that the movements undermined the security of South Korea more than that of the North, since Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal remained intact.

North Korea will likely dismantle the structures, equipment and other assets built by South Korea at the two cooperation sites before conducting military exercises and firing missiles and projectiles into the sea, said Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the Sejong Institute, a group of experts. in South Korea

Cheong said deterioration of ties was now "inevitable" and that South Korea could respond with the resumption of broadcasts of propaganda loudspeakers and joint military drills with the United States.

North Korea's provocations are seen by some analysts as an attempt to win concessions from Washington and Seoul at a time when its economy, already battered by sanctions, has likely worsened due to the coronavirus pandemic. They say North Korea may be frustrated because sanctions prevent Seoul from separating from Washington to resume joint economic projects with Pyongyang.

The official North Korean Central News Agency said on Wednesday that recent steps were taken to retaliate for South Korea's failure to prevent activists from floating propaganda pamphlets across the border.

He said the destruction of the building on Tuesday was "a reflection of the zeal of our people enraged at punishing the human scum who challenged the noblest dignity and prestige of our country and those who sheltered the scum, perpetrators of shocking crimes." He said North Korea will set the intensity and timing for its additional steps, while closely monitoring South Korea's movements.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, separately revealed that North Korea had rejected a recent offer by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to send special envoys to Pyongyang to calm the tension.

Kim Yo Jong, who spearheaded North Korea's recent rhetoric against South Korea, called Moon's offer a "little farce" and a "trick" to overcome a crisis. He also criticized North Korea's recent Moon request to return to the talks and find a breakthrough with South Korea.

In response, one of Moon's top presidential advisers, Yoon Do-han, called Kim Yo Jong's statement "very rude," "irrational" and "foolish." Yoon warned that South Korea will not tolerate similar statements from North Korea any longer, while expressing regret at North Korea's publicity of South Korea's offer to send envoys.

The exchange of verbal salvos between the Koreas is highly unusual under the Moon government, which has advocated a closer rapprochement with North Korea since taking office in 2017. Moon has faced criticism that it was too soft on South Korea. North, even when publicly conducting weapons tests targeting South Korea.

Moon, who met Kim Jong Un three times in 2018, was a driving force behind Pyongyang-Washington diplomacy, including the first summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singapore in June 2018.

Relations between the Koreas have been strained since a second Kim-Trump summit in early 2019 fell apart due to disputes over sanctions.