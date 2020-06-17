North Korea: redeployment of troops, resumption of military exercises at inter-Korean cooperation sites

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea said on Wednesday it will reassign troops to now-closed inter-Korean cooperation sites, reinstate guard posts and resume military exercises in front-line areas, voiding historic tension reduction agreements reached with Korea. South just two years ago.

The announcement came a day after North Korea destroyed an inter-Korean liaison office in a choreographed show of anger that puts pressure on Washington and Seoul amid a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy. The demolition was North Korea's most provocative act since it entered nuclear talks in 2018, although the building in its border city of Kaesong was empty and the North had previously signaled plans to blow it up.

The Northern General Staff said military units will be deployed at the Diamond Mountain Complex and the Kaesong Industrial Complex, both north of the heavily fortified border. Those sites, once symbols of inter-Korean cooperation, have been closed for years due to inter-Korean disputes and the economic sanctions imposed on North Korea over its nuclear program.

The North said it will resume military exercises and reestablish guard posts in border areas and open front-line sites to fly propaganda balloons to South Korea. He said he will improve front-line military readiness to "the first-class combat service system," while citizens are ready to "launch the largest pamphlet dispersal with a bombardment."

These steps would end in September 2018 the agreements reached during inter-Korean diplomacy that aimed to reduce military tensions in border areas.

Under those agreements, both Koreas halted live shooting exercises, cleared some landmines, and destroyed guard posts within the world's most heavily armed border. Some outside experts have said that these movements further undermined South Korea's security as the North's arsenal of nuclear weapons remains intact.

The South Korean government did not immediately respond to North Korea's military declaration. Seoul's Defense Ministry had said Tuesday it would deal strongly with North Korea's future provocation.

Some outside analysts predicted that North Korea would resort to provocation to wrest external concessions because its economy has likely worsened under persistent US-led sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic. North Korea may also be frustrated that sanctions prevent Seoul from separating from Washington to resume joint economic projects with Pyongyang.

The official North Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that tough measures were taken to retaliate for South Korea's failure to prevent activists from floating propaganda pamphlets across the border.

The destruction of the building was a "reflection of the zeal of our people enraged at punishing the human scum who challenged the noblest dignity and prestige of our country and those who sheltered the scum, perpetrators of shocking crimes."

He said the destruction was the first step in retaliation and that North Korea will set the intensity and time for its further steps while closely monitoring South Korea's movements. "In a situation as acute as now, the shameless and reckless attitude and response of the South Korean authorities will lead to our toughest retaliation plans," he said.

The liaison office, built with South Korean money at a reported cost of $ 8.3 million, opened days before the 2018 stress reduction agreements were reached. It was the first such office established among the Koreas. since its division in 1945.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, released a separate statement saying North Korea rejected a recent offer by South Korean President Moon Jae-in to send special envoys to Pyongyang to calm animosities.

She said Moon had offered to send her Director of Homeland Security, Chung Eui-yong, and spy chief Suh Hun at the earliest possible date that North Korea would like. Moon's office did not immediately confirm the North's report.

Kim Yo Jong, who spearheaded recent fiery rhetoric from the North against South Korea, called Moon's offer "unrealistic" and "meaningless."

"The (South Korean) chief executive greatly favors sending special envoys to 'overcome the crises' and often makes absurd proposals, but he has to clearly understand that this trick will no longer work for us," said Kim Yo Jong. She said the current Korean crisis "can end only when the appropriate price is paid" for South Korea.

South Korea on Tuesday expressed "strong regret" over the destruction of the liaison office that the two Koreas had opened in 2018 when ties flourished. The statement also warned of a severe response if North Korea takes additional measures that exacerbate tensions.

North Korea's moves have been a serious setback to Moon's engagement efforts. Moon advocates further reconciliation with North Korea, met with Kim Jong Un three times, and was a driving force behind Pyongyang-Washington diplomacy, including the first summit between Kim and President Donald Trump in Singapore in June 2018.

Inter-Korean relations have been strained since the second Kim-Trump summit in early 2019 fell apart due to disputes over sanctions.

Moon and Kim, after the first of their three summits in 2018, agreed to stop all forms of hostile acts against each other, including leaflet distribution campaigns. But the agreement does not clearly say that civil brochures should also be banned.

Jang Kum Chol, director of the North Korean ruling party's inter-Korean affairs department, said on Wednesday that Seoul is responsible for the destruction of the building because North Korean activists and defectors in South Korea continued to drop leaflets.

"Therefore, there can be no exchange or exchange with the (South) government. There will be no exchange of words at all," Jang said.