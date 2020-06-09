North Korea vows to end talks with South Korea due to & # 39; riff-raff & # 39; of the nation

North Korea said they will cut off all communications with South Korea on Tuesday, and blamed the country for allowing the "riff-raff" of activists floating anti-communist pamphlets across its border.

The state news agency for the totalitarian government of North Korea said the end of the communication will eliminate "unnecessary" contact between the countries.

They added that the decision was made by leader Kim Jong Un's powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong.

The Korean Central News Agency said the move "will completely shut down all means of contact with South Korea and remove unnecessary things."

"The South Korean authorities colluded over the hostile acts against (North Korea) by the riff-raff, while trying to avoid great responsibility with unpleasant excuses," the state news agency said.

"They should be forced to pay a high price for this," they added.

Activists in South Korea, including refugees from the North, have put up balloons in North Korea for years that carry lefleats attacking the North and the leadership of the rogue nation's Kim Jong Un.

Last week, South Korea promised to ban activists from flying the balloons across the border, hours after Kim Jong Un's sister threatened to cancel a recent bilateral military agreement with South Korea if the activity continued.

Kim Yo Jong issued the warning after several North Korean defectors this week sent hidden propaganda on 500,000 balloons across the border, The Guardian reported.

With posts