Northeastern University says it will rescind admission to incoming students who don’t agree to follow social distancing guidelines

Incoming students planning to attend Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, this fall will need to find another school if they don’t agree to follow the university’s social gathering guidelines, according to a letter published Saturday on the school’s website.

New students who say they plan to either host or attend parties will have their offers of admission rescinded, according to the letter from Madeleine Estabrook, the university’s senior vice chancellor for student affairs.

The schools also will take action against current students who partake in social gatherings.

“Current students can expect removal from the community, including the immediate loss of university housing,” Estabrook wrote. “Disciplinary processes will be expedited so that Northeastern can move swiftly to protect the health and wellbeing of everyone.”

The letter comes after the university says it was made aware of “several students expressing on social media their intent to gather in large groups and to engage in parties.”

Estabrook wrote those students have been contacted directly by her office.

“Our own university standards are clear: social gatherings that do not follow healthy distancing rules put everyone’s health at risk and are strictly prohibited,” Estabrook wrote. “Please consider these expectations — and the consequences for violating them — carefully before fall classes commence.”

As of Saturday, Massachusetts has had 115,850 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the start of the outbreak, according to the state’s official tally.

NOTE: These numbers were released by the state of Massachusetts, and may not line up exactly in real time with Newsdio’s database drawn from Johns Hopkins University and the Covid Tracking Project.