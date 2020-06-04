Norway, citing coronavirus restrictions, rejects George Floyd's rally requests

Norwegian authorities rejected requests to hold demonstrations in the country's three largest cities in support of protesters in the United States over the death of George Floydquoting the coronavirus meeting restrictions.

Demonstrations were planned in Oslo, Bergen and Trondheim, but local authorities said that without a waiver from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, no more than 50 people can gather in one place, said Mohamed Awil, president of the UiO Association of African Students. The Associated Press. .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The association is co-organizing the rally in Oslo, where more than 15,000 people have said they plan to participate in Thursday's rally outside the United States Embassy. Awil said they were considering an alternative demo, but details were not immediately available.

Similar events took place in the capitals of Sweden and Finland on Wednesday. They attracted thousands of people even though the limit in Sweden is currently 50 and in Finland it is 500.