Norway's landslide drags 8 houses into the sea, dog swims safe

A powerful landslide in the Norwegian Arctic was captured in dramatic footage on Wednesday when eight houses and a dog were washed into the sea and disappeared under the choppy waters.

No one was injured during the disaster near the northern Norwegian town of Alta, and the dog was able to swim back to shore, police spokesman Torfinn Halvari said.

LANDSLIDE IN NEW YORK FORCES EVACUATIONS, LEAVES YOUR HOME ON THE EDGE OF THE MASS CRATER

Jan Egil Bakkedal, owner of one of the houses lost in the landslide, told AP that he was making a sandwich when he heard a loud noise and "ran for his life" towards the surrounding hills.

Bakkedal filmed from the top of a hill when a large piece of land with houses overlooking the sea broke and slipped into the waters. Within seconds, many of the houses sank beneath the swirling waves.

The Royal Norwegian Air Force released footage of the 1-year-old dog, an elkhound named Raija, running from the wreckage into the hands of rescuers. The dog was reunited with its owners.

Local police told Norwegian news agency NTB that the landslide was 2,145 to 2,640 feet (650 meters and 800 meters) wide and up to 132 feet (40 meters) high.

Several minor landslides followed, and nearby houses were temporarily evacuated.

CALIFORNIA SLIDES: WHERE AND WHY IT HAPPENS

The furthest end of the layer where the landslide occurred closed Thursday.

Alta Mayor Monica Nielsen said "the extent of the damage is considerable and there is a lot of rubble." Work was underway to ensure that debris did not end up on shipping routes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Landslides can be caused by rain, melting ice, changes in water level, erosion of currents, changes in groundwater, earthquakes, volcanic activity, or disruption by human activities.

Associated Press contributed to this report.