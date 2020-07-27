NOS4A2 Interview with Paul Schneider The Hourglass Man

Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) could be the main bad of AMC NOS4A2But there is plenty of room in show business for other horrible people. Take, for example, Jonathan "The Hourglass Man" Beckett (Paul Schneider), who has been teased in recent episodes but stood out in the appropriately named "The Hourglass" tonight.

In the hour, Maggie (Jahkara Smith) decides to take matters into her own hands after her friend Vic McQueen's (Ashleigh Cummings) disastrous encounter with the cowardly duo from the latest episode of Manx and Beckett. After tracking him down to his hotel, he proceeds to tease, tease, and play with his prey, finally discovering his magical hourglass that allows him to control people, as well as a key to avoiding the seizures that torment her every time she uses her own Magic. Scrabble tiles.

At the end of the episode, Beckett has not only discovered that he won't live forever, like Manx, but he lies on the floor of his hotel room, stabbed in the belly, his broken hourglass. Schneider, the award-winning actor best known for his roles in bright Star, The murder of Jesse James by the coward Robert Ford, and two seasons playing the much-maligned Mark Brendanawicz on NBC Parks and Recreation, I wouldn't rule out The Hourglass Man coming back in some form: "You've watched enough television to know that if someone catches something in the belly or shoulder, it doesn't appear to be gone." he told Decider, but still, for the time being, consider this as an exit interview, as Schneider discusses the creation of Beckett, working in front of Smith, and how the clothing made the man.

Decider: Before this episode, how much did you know about the character? How did you start creating it since we had relatively irregular scenes with The Hourglass Man before this episode?

Paul Schneider: Well, a lot of it was catching up with the rules of the world: what can and cannot happen in this supernatural world. Also, what does it mean to be a Strong Creative and how are these gifts, how exactly do they manifest? And how do you choose Jonathan Beckett? A lot of it was like finding out how I feel about it. A lot of it was just wearing nice clothes and remembering my lines.

Given that he is staying in good hotel rooms, dressing well, how much of that led to creating the voice, creating the physicality of the character?

I mean, a lot. Obviously I try, regardless of production, I try to play different people as much as I can. When you wear clothes that (you) would never wear, (you) act weirder than you usually can. I think that is true for everyone. I just thought he was a funny guy with a fragile ego. I like the fact that he was shallow and concerned with his appearance. I thought of him as a guy who doesn't like to work very hard. I feel like, for that kind of person, his ability to control people is really cool. Then when he has to touch people, he chooses and chooses who he touches.

In terms of controlling people, maybe this didn't have a purpose, maybe it was, but it certainly seems in his performance that he's almost leaning a bit. It is moving forward, you are leading with your face and your head in terms of performance. Is that reading too much? Or is it something you were trying to target?

If I were a liar, I would say, “Yes, you do. I really intended to do that. "And I didn't. But I know what you're talking about, because I've seen some pictures and I'm, I have a terrible posture, but I'm in a way that I wouldn't be in normal life. I like it. when those non-self-conscious moments conjure up in the middle of the story and a film crew and on the set. Is that part of it? Yes, absolutely it is. If I do, then it's part of it. But how much is it on purpose? I don't know. Part of my brain, I'd say it's on purpose. It doesn't have to have a conscious purpose. I feel like I'm on set, and as long as you can, you're trying things out. But when you show up on a series that is already a kind of moving train, you must follow your instincts immediately. Since there is not much time to adapt or change and discover what works, you just have to accept that what you do is you. What you do is Jonathan, and that is working because you say so.

Let's talk about Jahkara J. Smith, because most of this particular episode is spent in front of her. It is almost a game situation for two people, particularly once you get to the hotel room. What was it like working with her? What was it like to bounce on your character?

It was interesting. It was great to work with people that I have not worked with before and to know how other people operate. In a strange way, he wants what he wants. He is not listening to her much. Words don't really matter. He is looking past her in an asshole way. But I liked the fact that the scenes at the bar were long. A part of you is always there in the hope of not being wrong, and in the hope that you don't stink and forget your lines and all this other matter. I've been doing this for I don't know how many years, and I still get on set and hope you don't suck. But I like a movie, I like a television show that has (a) a long scene in which actors can act for longer periods of time. Those are really fun. Obviously, when you work with good people, it improves it.

You touched this a little bit, and this could be something that is based more on writing than acting … Hourglass Man, the way he presents himself is a very toxic masculinity embodied: from the whiskey to the way he moves … However, what I found interesting is that once he proposes to Maggie and she closes it, there is not much sexual threat there. There is definitely a physical threat, it certainly attacks her towards the end of the episode. But there is a balance there that feels more responsible in today's television atmosphere. I'm curious to hear your opinion on that, if that was something they discussed on set. What if it's something you tried to modulate in different ways on the scene?

I mean, no. It really isn't. I resisted the idea that he would seduce her. I feel like people are more seductive when they don't try to seduce anyone. If you put people in the right costume and put them in a bar at night, you're in a seductive context. Then you don't have to do too much. It is a man, it is a woman, it is a television program. You kind of know there is an undercurrent of sex. There is a hotel upstairs. Everything is there. You don't have to act sexy. But I certainly don't think Jonathan is there to have sex with her and get what she wants. Strangely, I felt like I was asexual in some way. I feel like he's more of a masturbator than a copulator. He is too interested in himself to bother with someone else on a sexual level. In terms of what you want, you will eat whatever you need to get it.

There is also a good modulation that you do, going from this very serpentine calm since you are very focused, as you said, going to Maggie all the time; go to extreme rage once you discover that you will not live forever. How did you find that line for the character?

Well I do not know. I wish I could say a lot of thought went into it. I studied editing at film school, so as an actor I feel like I'm there to spice up the editor. There may have been a few takes where I didn't get so mad. I am giving people flavors within certain colors, within a certain palate, which I think is acceptable for this character. Maybe this was not that character, maybe there are other characters in my career that I have consciously thought about. But this guy, he was doing what he was doing and it seemed to work. I always try to think in terms of: working with the camera department, that's good. Each shot, I give them different colors for each shot so they can go and mix that up in the editing room. If they need anger, they get angry if they need it. Seductive, they have a seductress. If they need it cold and icy, they have it cold and icy. I'm just trying to give people flexibility. That's what I always wanted when I was an editor. This is how I discovered how to do these things.

He's obviously not in a great place at the end of the episode: stabbed, his hourglass is smashed. But is he dead and gone? Is it 100% done, at this point?

You've watched enough television to know that if someone catches something in the belly or shoulder, it doesn't seem like it's gone. But also, in this world, all kinds of things can happen. People can come back from being burned alive. Even if I was dead, if they wanted me back, I'm sure that in the world of Joe Hill and Jami O’Brien, they could solve something.

Before I let you go, the most important question I can ask you: In a showdown, you have all the power, between Charlie Manx and Hourglass Man, who do you think wins in the fight?

I think Charlie Manx wins. If Jonathan Beckett were as strong, he wouldn't be as obsessed with Charlie Manx as I think he is. I think he is obsessed with the power of Charlie Manx. I would say it is not. I don't think really powerful people, someone honestly powerful, are not obsessed with their peers.

This interview has been edited for clarity and duration.

NOS4A2 airs on Sundays at 10 / 9c on AMC.

