NOS4A2 Season 2 Episode 2 Good Father Zachary Quinto Interview

Talk about sympathy for the devil. The second episode of NOS4A2The second season, titled "Good Father", was brutal, horrible and, in turn, tragic, when the psychotic murderer and kidnapper Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto) came back to life, regained his youth and went down the Vic road McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings). But perhaps more exciting for fans, we were finally able to catch a glimpse of Manx's backstory, as the series went back nearly a century to show what Manx's life was like before he bought his killer car, The Wraith.

"Charlie in episode two is back from the dead and ready for the party," joked EP and NOS4A2 creator Joe Hill to Decider. “His open, sliced ​​and dissected corpse escapes from the hospital. And I think that episode is a real burden, and you can see where Charlie comes from. "

While in the present Manx comes to life thanks to his monstrous assistant Bing Partridge (Ólafur Darri Ólafsso) who replaces the engine in The Wraith and captures a boy to have Manx take his life, in the past he was a mere chauffeur in love with his boss's daughter. He also has big plans to start the first local high-end taxi service. Unfortunately, it is a bad plan; Instead, he ends up angry and destitute with his increasingly distraught wife and constantly loyal son.

"Like Vic in episode one, we try to dig a little deeper into Manx so that we understand where he comes from and the choices he makes," added showrunner Jami O & # 39; Brien, "even though there is an argument to argue that even the choices you make in that backstory don't come from the same kind of lighting we might like. "

A good part of that backstory was set in Wraith: Welcome to Christmasland a complementary comic series to Joe Hill NOS4A2 novel co-created with artist Charles Paul Wilson III. There's more to come from that book in the TV series, but the bottom line is that Manx was already a bit off when he got The Wraith, although his first victims, the first people he brought to the deadly theme park known as Christmasland, were his wife. and daughter.

"We finally took a look at what his starting point was in one episode, and I think it is very scary," Hill continued. "However, my favorite thing about the second episode is not necessarily digging into his past. My favorite thing is at one point, Charlie is behind the wheel of an '80s Trans Am. And I love it because it's the tip of the hat for the great secret of NOS4A2, who is basically Charlie Manx, is the evil Michael Knight. "

All (potential) jokes about K.I.T.T. Separately, Decider spoke to star Zachary Quinto to learn more about the episode, as well as the Manx arc on the season, filming both past and present, and why you'll see a little less of Old Man Manx this year. .

Determined: Playing a villain like Charlie Manx for one season is one thing, but what was it like coming back to his head for the second season?

Zachary Quinto: The stakes are much higher in a way in the second season. Because we have already established the conflict, right? And the central enemies are Charlie and Vic. And then we have to dispatch with all the exposure and know who these people are, where they are. Obviously, the circumstances have changed, it is eight years later, both have had a difficult situation, and revenge is the theme of the season for Charlie and that begins immediately. … For me, it was really, the second season was much faster than the first season for me.

And it felt really familiar. We all showed up and started running. There were not many things to solve. The first season was a lot of figuring things out, makeup, and what will it look like? And what will my voice be like, and what is it … It took all these decisions that started months and months before we started shooting. With the second season, we had all the answers to those questions that we didn't have to spend time concentrating on, that we could just start working right away. And that was a lot of fun.

Clearly, he's the type of bad boy who doesn't think he's bad … We can see a bit of his backstory as the season progresses, but how do you get into that headspace still thinking, "I'm doing what right, "while you're, for example, hitting your castmates with a hammer and whatnot.

(Laughter) I think that the motivation of any (character) has to be traced back to the origin of their psyche, right? And with Charlie Manx, we can see this in season two, which I think is another really exciting aspect of the season for fans. My job as an actor is always to understand the characters I play and, in some way, to love them.

I know it sounds crazy when you talk about this psycho who is willing to steal children and basically drain them from their souls, but then you must understand that Manx was also the boy once, and that he was innocent and helpless and was careless and abused and traumatized by people in his life in a way that created this psychological infrastructure that he desperately tried to get out of, and just couldn't. So it is my job to have compassion for it and try to approach it from that point of view. And this season, we share that with the audience. In some strange and twisted way, the audience could also develop a sense of compassion for Manx.

We'll get to the second episode in a second, but you stay as Zachary Fifth of normal age for a good part of the season … Was it just a nice coincidence in history? Or did you feel like you wanted to calm down with the makeup back and forth this season?

Yes. I sure felt like I wanted to calm down in my makeup back and forth this season! No, I mean, it was a combination of the two, I'd say. I had a conversation with Jami O’Brien, our showrunner, whom I adore, and we collaborated very well together over the course of these two seasons. And then I said, "Look, Manx's trope growing old and getting young …" We had a meeting, she invited all the actors to the writer's room when they started writing Season 2, which in itself is just a classic. What to do, have conversations with the writers and meet the people responsible for telling the stories this season, the new people.

And so, at that meeting, I said, "Look, we've established that Manx grows old if he doesn't have a soul to drain and a boy to carry to Christmasland. So we don't need …" Again, it's about what you need to spend time for the integrity of the story, familiarizing the audience. And I didn't necessarily see that there was such a need in Season 2 to establish that. It is already well established.

On the one hand, there was the practical element, which is the unique challenge of having to go through so much hair and makeup regularly. But I also felt that, from the point of view of history, it was more interesting for us to see Manx more naked, not behind all the silicate and makeup walls. So for much of the middle of the season, and obviously it starts, in the most extreme aspect the season ends, but in between, it was a nice respite from that. And a good opportunity to tell the story with Manx as human as possible.

The bones of episode two were featured in Joe Hill and Charles Paul Wilson III The spectre Comical, but how was it finally exploring this backstory, going back to this past period of time and working with an almost entirely new cast?

Well, that was all I was really aware of in the first season, wasn't it? As I said before, Manx's psychology and what it does, as it is, as it is. So, for me, the great joy of that was being able to share it with the public and give this other image, for people who have not read The spectre, of what Manx did.

He was a poor unfortunate, there was a weakness in him that he could never escape and he could never escape. And everyone in his life, even the people he believed he could trust or seek comfort or support, really were horrible for him, starting with his mother, who is another part of the story they will meet. see later in the season, which is also really exciting for audience members to have that context.

So in episode two, you really get a frame of reference on how people in Manx's adult life were so horrible to him. And then later in the season, you'll get to see a little bit of how the people in his younger life were unfathomably reprehensible to him, and then things add up, right? I had nowhere to go. And then this car that has a spirit of its own realized that and blew it up. In a way, the car represents a kind of manipulation and cruelty that Manx would embody once inexorably linked with it. That was fun. And Celeste (Arias) and Víctor (Slezak) and the other actors – we really see Mattea (Conforti) playing Millie Manx, all those actors were great to welcome you to this story and have them around the season. So I am very grateful to them. And yes, overall, I would say it was a fun and unique episode.

At the other end of the spectrum, you spend a good chunk of the episode stumbling into a truck stop bleeding to death with old-age makeup.

True true.

What was it like filming those scenes?

That was definitely brutal. I mean, that was extreme. That was the extreme aspect. So my mornings started, I remember that I had a morning where I had to be at work at 2:45 in the morning, it was a very long makeup session and then long days. And it was still September when we were filming that in Rhode Island. So it was still very hot … But the team on this show was so tireless and so completely committed to telling these stories and never complained.

And I feel like it's my responsibility to set a tone of commitment and introduce myself and just … It's not always easy, but that's our job and we're there to do it. The job itself was quite fun in that episode, finding his power again and desperately pursuing his ultimate goals was really fun.

This interview has been edited for clarity and duration. NOS4A2 airs on Sundays at 10 / 9c on AMC.

