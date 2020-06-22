NOS4A2 Season 2 Premiere Bad Mother Joe Hill Interview with Jami O & # 39; Brien

I find it hard to think of a television program that allows its protagonist to be wrong as much, as regularly as NOS4A2. In case you don't believe me, the series' season 2 premiere title is literally "Bad Mother." And that bad mother, Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), is so epically wrong that it is hard to identify with her, a bold move for a series that is beginning its season.

"We made that decision from the beginning" NOS4A2 Showrunner Jami O’Brien told me when we discussed Vic's arc at the season premiere. "And what we wanted to do was take Vic down and really understand where she has been for the past eight years, and really understand, she moved but she didn't move."

To be clear from the start, the kind of screw up Vic does in this premiere is not that "things get worse" mentally, which drives Walter White (Bryan Cranston) Breaking Bad, or other antihero series of its kind. It's also not the kind of thing Vic makes a mistake, learns a lesson, and then does things right, literally like any other TV show. At the end of the hours, things are significantly worse than they started, with no redemption in sight.

That's also one of the things that makes this premiere and the show so special: the confidence to let Vic be nasty.

Spoilers for NOS4A2 Season 2, Episode 1 "Bad mother" past this point.

For those of you who might be clouded where we were left with NOS4A2 In Season 1, particularly when the finale aired on July 28, 2019, here is the short version. Vic is what is called a "Strong Creative," someone with the ability to tap into a "knife," an object that allows him access to a semi-magical creative space in his mind. Vic's knife is, or was, a motorcycle that accesses a bridge called The Shorter Way; and by traveling the shortest path, she can find lost things.

Vic is a good person, as is her ally Maggie (Jahkara J. Smith), who uses her own knife, a bag of Scrabble tiles, to answer questions. However, there are strong bad creatives, the worst of which is Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Manx drives an ancient Wraith (his knife) and kidnaps the children, taking them to his own space called Christmasland. There, it feeds on their energy and turns them into sharp-toothed monsters. Along with his own ally Bing Partridge (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), he successfully stole Vic's knife and kidnapped her friend. At the end of the season, Vic brought the fight to Manx, burned his car, and him in the process. She too, however, burned her boyfriend Craig (Dalton Harrod) to death. Manx fell into a coma, and Vic was pregnant with Craig's baby.

When we resume season 2, it's eight years later. Vic and Craig's son is now living a relatively happy life with Vic and Lou (Jonathan Langdon), the nerd who helped save his life at the end of Season 1 after Craig's death. We discovered that Vic is spray painted motorcycles and helmets. It may not be the art school he dreamed of, but he pays the bills. Lou is happy, her son is happy and everything is fine.

Except, over the course of the episode, it's clear that things are far from very good. Ostensibly, the news that Manx has died in police custody causes Vic to lose control. She believes that since Maggie's tiles predicted that she would kill Manx, he must still be alive. But it's clear from her interactions with Lou that things haven't been going well for a long time. There are signs that you are receiving phone calls that no one else can hear; and every Christmas she gets drunk, an unfortunate quality that she inherited from her alcoholic father.

However, it gets worse. While in the background Bing makes horrible moves to resurrect Manx (in fact, he's as dead as he can be with the engine of his Wraith removed), Vic forces everyone in his life as far as possible. She calls Maggie, who almost died using her tokens: the "gifts" that have slowly taken things away from the user; in Maggie's case giving her a stutter and seizures. She excludes the sweet and geeky Lou who wants nothing more than to love him a bit of how much he loves her. And worst of all, he almost killed his son.

"One of the things that I loved about the novel NOS4A2 is that she doesn't shy away from Vic McQueen, who is really the mother figure of the novel, making terrible mistakes, "added O'brien." It's weird for us to show flawed mothers on TV … There are a lot of not-perfect mothers in the world, and that doesn't mean they don't love their children, and it doesn't mean that they can. Don't strive to be better mothers. It was really exciting to see, a mother makes these kinds of choices. Now we understand where it comes from, I hope, because we've seen the first season. And we have the entire first episode to take her to the place where she makes a terrible mistake at the end of the episode. But we hope that we will be with her so that we understand her choices, even if we do not agree with them. "

As O & # 39; Brien points out, there is a part of it all that is understandable. The "kids" left in Christmasland, basically nothing more than horrible hate-fueled shells, keep calling Vic on the phone. It drives her crazy, and she ends up cutting the wires on the phone or throwing them into the oven. She is not imagining the calls, they are real, only she can hear them. There is also the part that when you use the Shortest Path, the "bats" on your bridge fly off, which means you are losing your sanity, whether you like it or not. And even eight years later, when she can finally access it again, Manx "dying" sends his bike out of the prison where he locked her up, still devours her, even when he helps her find comfort in seeing Manx's death, cutting open body. in the morgue.

But what she does to her son is inexcusable. She gets drunk. She opens her door to grab her toy phone and throw it in the oven. She leaves it there to find Manx's body, leaving the oven to set fire to the house with her son inside (don't worry, he comes out fine). And then worst of all, after all that … She leaves.

"Perversely, it is much easier to be locked in a tragic battle with a supernatural monster than to be a mom," said Joe Hill, who wrote the novel and the EPs the series told me in a separate conversation. "If Vic is lucky, Charlie Manx could kill her in the course of her tragic battles with him and she will no longer have to deal with her life." And that's a really interesting place to take a character. "

In my opinion, that's the crucial difference between what this show allows Vic and what, say, a typical CW series of superheroes does. Those guys and ladies are leaving all the time, they say they have to face the villain alone. Vic, an eight-year-old mother, is not neglecting some kind of noble duty, yet she could frame herself. What he does when he tries to sneak out of his motel room at night, with a few bottles of cheap alcohol in his pocket, runs away. To flee. He nearly killed his own son and, like his father, who was also constantly running away at the first sign of trouble and heading straight for the local bar, left rather than face his troubles.

She says the same to Lou in a speech just before this, noting that it was probably broken a long time ago and there is no way to fix it. That is not totally true, yes. If Vic McQueen can't fix it, then we don't have a show. Like last season, we will have to see the long journey of his hero to face Manx once again. But at least in the face of this episode, the decisions Vic makes are rubbish. Absolutely, and complete the trash. She is no a hero, and she is hardly a mother. She is selfish, drunk and almost irredeemable.

"There is an old phrase about evil than in drama," Hill continued. "Evil is seductive, mysterious and romantic. And in real life, evil is banal, ignorant and stupid … I think the same is true for heroic characters. In the drama, you can delve deeper into damage and darkness into a heroic character, while much of real-life heroism is unremarkable. ”

Up to that point, Vic is not bad; Manx it is. AAnd as we see at the end of the episode, when the motor is put back into his Wraith, his wrinkled heart, stabbed with a scalpel by Vic, is beating once again. That's what this season will hopefully prove to Vic: that she's not really bad for the core, not like Manx, someone who took her own daughter to Christmasland and turned her into a monster. She is broken. She is not good, to say; but unlike Manx, she has the possibility of redemption. If her son, Lou, and the public will forgive her? That is another question entirely.

NOS4A2 airs on Sundays at 10 / 9c on AMC.