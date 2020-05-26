NOS4A2's nightmare continues in a new haunting trailer for season 2 – Newsdio

AMC has released a new trailer for the second season of Joe Hill’S NOS4A2. It offers a new provocation in the nightmare in the store for the series like Charlie ManxZachary Quinto) returns for a little old-fashioned revenge. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) will do everything in his power to stop him.

The second season begins eight years after the events of the first season. “Vic McQueen remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx. Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge on Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means the most to Vic: his eight-year-old son Wayne. Wayne's race for the soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both of them to face the mistakes of their past to secure Wayne's future. "

The first season was incredible and ended up being much better than I initially expected. There is a lot of expectation for the next season, so I hope it meets our expectations.

The cast includes Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David and Mattea Conforti. Jami O & # 39; Brien once again serves as showrunner for the series.

The series returns to AMC on June 21.