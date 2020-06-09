Not a parallel universe: the quest to understand neutrinos, ghostly messenger particles

These small, high-energy cosmic particles are often called "ghostly" because they are extremely volatile or vaporous particles that can pass through any kind of matter without changing.

Neutrinos have almost no mass and can travel through the most extreme environments, such as stars, planets, and entire galaxies, and not change their structure at all.

"Neutrinos are these rare and crazy particles. No one ordered all the crazy features they have, they just showed up and we're still trying to figure out what they are," said Peter Gorham, professor of physics at the University of Hawaii & # 39; i in Mānoa. "The universe is full of them. A billion of them go through our noses every second and we don't even feel it."

Data collected by detectors in Antarctica and equipment devotee Scientists have suggested new ideas about neutrinos, as well as some anomalies that cannot be explained.

However, the data has not demonstrated the existence of a parallel universe, said Gorham, who is also the principal investigator for ANITA, short for Antarctic Impulse Transient Antenna, A high-energy particle detector in Antarctica.

Why the confusion?

Recent articles from other media outlets about some of the unusual data collected by ANITA have combined theories of non-experimental physicists with that of researchers using the instrument. One of those theories implies the idea of ​​a parallel universe. Gorham noted, however, that the team of directly involved researchers did not postulate this theory.

What's exciting about the quest to understand neutrinos, foreign particles detected on Earth that are prevalent in the universe, is that it's ongoing and evolving, and it's really just started. While it may take decades to truly understand what they can tell us, scientists believe that tracing neutrinos to their sources can shed light on their origins in the distant universe.

Some physicists say this is leading to a new era of neutrino astronomy. Strange as they are, neutrinos can help us understand the universe in new ways. This is why.

Neutrinos on Earth

Detecting neutrinos on Earth may allow them to trace them back to their sources, which could reveal more about the origin of the mysterious cosmic rays.

Cosmic rays, the most energetic particles in the universe, bombard Earth from space. Its ionizing particles in our atmosphere were first detected more than 100 years ago, in 1912, by physicist Victor Hess. He determined that they were coming from space.

Cosmic rays are primarily made up of protons or atomic nuclei, and are launched through the universe because what produces them is a particle accelerator so powerful that it overshadows the capabilities of the Large Hadron Collider near Geneva.

But these rays have puzzled scientists since their discovery. Where do they come from and what creates and launches them? Neutrinos could tell us.

"For me, neutrinos are the key to learning about the universe in its most extreme form," said Abigail Vieregg, associate professor in the department of physics at the University of Chicago, the Enrico Fermi Institute and the Kavli Institute of Cosmological Physics.

"They will allow us to learn about the sources of the universe that produce the most energetic things that rain down on us, such as cosmic rays. They travel very far through the universe. As other particles mix in the dust of the universe, neutrinos are a pure signal. and beautiful that point to their origin. I think of them as a perfect messenger and they tell us about sources from far away. "

But Vieregg said the beauty of the neutrinos' pure signal serves as a double-edged sword: They are difficult to detect because they often do not interact with their surroundings.

However, neutrinos interact with ice. And the highest concentration of ice on our planet can be found in Antarctica.

Neutrino research has been going on for some time with exciting results in recent years. In 2018, scientists were able to trace the origins of a neutrino that traveled 3.7 billion light years to Earth with the help of deep sensors in Antarctic ice on the IceCube detector at the South Pole Neutrino Observatory.

The IceCube detector became operational in 2010. Founded largely by the National Science Foundation, IceCube was built to detect high-energy neutrinos. It is the largest detector of its kind.

To build it, workers drilled 86 holes in the ice, each 1.5 miles deep, and spread a network of 5,160 light sensors on a 1-cubic kilometer grid. It is operated by a team based at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, but the IceCube collaboration itself includes 300 scientists and 49 institutions.

In 2013 IceCube discovered the first highest-energy neutrinos from beyond our galaxy and continued to observe several high-energy neutrinos without tracking them until the summer of 2018. IceCube monitors the sky and detects around 200 neutrinos per day, but most are low energy, created when cosmic rays interact with Earth's atmosphere.

But it is not the only detector that tries to understand the neutrinos among the Antarctic ice.

ANITA's experiments

While the IceCube sensors are deep underneath the ice, ANITA flies high above it.

ANITA's roots go back 20 years, said principal investigator Gorham. He and physicist David Saltzberg, professor and chair of the department of physics and astronomy at the University of California, Los Angeles, worked on research and experiments to confirm a prediction by Russian-Armenian physicist Gurgen Askaryan. He suggested that when a high-energy particle interacts in a solid medium like ice, it creates a secondary shower of particles known as an electromagnetic cascade.

This effect could create almost a mini ray within the material in which it interacts. For example, if this particle were to penetrate and interact deep within the Antarctic ice, it would create a blue flash visible by a beam 20-30 feet long. That blue light is known as Cherenkov radiation.

Askaryan realized that in addition to the blue light, there would also be an explosion of radio emissions. In 2001 Gorham and Saltzberg managed to measure this secondary explosion of radio waves in a laboratory experiment for the first time, proving that Askaryan's prediction of 1962 was correct.

They were drawn to the idea of ​​using ice to detect the interaction of neutrinos from ultrahigh-energy cosmic rays. Radio waves also extend further in cold ice than optical light. This is how geophysicists and glaciologists can probe the bottom of glaciers and use radar to look through thick ice sheets.

ANITA became the next logical step, Gorham said.

"If we want to see neutrinos, maybe we should fly a radio detector over Antarctica and wait for those radio bursts to appear," Gorham told CNN, recalling a conversation he had with Saltzberg about ANITA's design.

They designed the ANITA instrument as a radio telescope to detect high-energy neutrinos that could join a scientific balloon that flies over Antarctica. Each flight lasted approximately a month, with the first in 2006 and the last flight in late 2016. ANITA was funded by NASA.

ANITA anomalies

So far, ANITA researchers have seen no compelling evidence of neutrinos, in the traditional definition they were looking for, through cascading explosions in the ice caps, Gorham said.

But he has detected something intriguing. ANITA was designed to detect cosmic ray particle showers through radio signals, either on its way to the ice, or traveling back after bouncing.

And during its flights, ANITA found sources of high-energy particles from ice, a kind of inverted cosmic ray rain.

Neutrinos come in three flavors, essentially: electronic neutrinos, muon neutrinos, and tau neutrinos. Although these are cousins ​​of charged particles with unique properties, there are limited ways to tell them apart, Gorham said.

Neutrino tau has an interesting characteristic in that it regenerates. These neutrinos have short lives, but when they decompose at high energies, they produce another tau neutrino, as well as a particle called tau lepton, and so on. This means that they are more likely to pass than other neutrinos.

And if this decomposition occurs in the atmosphere, it creates a cascade of particles like a cosmic ray.

Coincidentally, ANITA is sensitive to ultra-high energy cosmic rays that rain down on Earth and create a radio blast that acts like a beam of radio waves.

ANITA's unique perspective means that it is facing the ice, in the same direction as a lightning bolt that would rain down and reflect off the surface of the ice.

When ANITA observes a cosmic ray, the beam from the flashlight is actually a billionth of a second long burst of radio waves that can be mapped, like a wave, with a certain order of ridges and channels to show how it is reflected by the ice, probably in reverse.

But twice in their ANITA flight data, the researchers detected what appeared to be the eruption of a high-energy particle piercing the ice. The crest and the minimum order were not reversed.

Low-energy neutrinos can traverse our planet unscathed, but high-energy neutrinos would experience a harder stop and would not emerge from the ice.

The researchers had a thought. Perhaps if a tau neutrino were to spread across Earth and escape from the ice, regenerating itself along the way, it would create a similar radio-lantern beam pointed at ANITA.

But could a tau neutrino, even with its regenerations, go so deep through Earth and rain through the ice targeting ANITA? Gorham and his colleagues did not think so: the neutrino would run out of gasoline, so to speak.

It was just the beginning of a mystery, with the signing of something too deep to be a neutrino in the normal sense, and with no explanation beyond that.

ANITA and IceCube

Gorham and his colleagues are still reviewing data from ANITA's fourth flight. They've used blind analysis, where they blind themselves to certain characteristics in the data, so they can't just produce the things they want to see.

Until the third flight, they have two events that can indicate an unusual particle, or one that Gorham said it can be explained through more mundane physics that they don't understand.

ANITA and IceCube complement each other because they can see and detect things differently.

ANITA's 48 antennas, installed in a 25-foot-tall balloon gondola, Aim at the ice from above for radio waves created by high-energy neutrinos when they collide with an atom in the ice.

When a neutrino interacts with the nucleus of an atom, it creates a secondary charged particle, producing a cone of blue light that can be detected and mapped by the IceCube light sensor grid and traced back to its source.

IceCube has followed ANITA's detections to determine if it could see them.

"IceCube does not see these events despite the fact that our sensitivity is more than an order of magnitude greater than ANITA," said Francis Halzen, IceCube principal investigator and professor at Hilldale and Gregory Breit at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in an email to CNN

"We publish our findings, and the ANITA collaboration does not challenge them. It is left as an unsolved problem.

"However, it is clear that these events cannot be neutrinos that have passed through Earth and somehow escaped detection by the IceCube," Halzen said.

"The bottom line is that they must have come from above and reflected off the ice on the ANITA detector without leaving any signature on the deep ice where IceCube would have recorded them."

"ANITA routinely observes such events; they are cosmic rays reflecting off the ice surface. The anomaly is that two events did not change the polarization when reflected. This is the result of new physics or somehow unforeseen that particles can be reflected from the surface of the polar ice cap. "

Gorham said there is an inevitable tension between the ANITA and IceCube results because they are not seeing the same things and still do not know how to solve it. They are very different detectors that use different methods.

"In physics, that's a good thing," said Gorham. "It's great to approach a problem from different angles using different techniques. Sometimes, it's the way to get the best view of something."

Creating confusion about a parallel universe

In April, New Scientist published an article on ANITA's research on neutrinos and anomalous detections, while including theories and suggestions from other respected physicists who are not associated with the Gorham investigation.

This included a 2018 study by physicist Luis A. Anchordoqui, a professor in the physics and astronomy department at Lehman College, who applied the concept of the parallel physicist Neil Turok, called the CPT symmetric universe, as a possible physical explanation for the anomalous events of the two high-energy particle detections witnessed by ANITA, Gorham said. Turok is the director emeritus and holds the Mike and Ofelia Lazaridis Niels Bohr Chair in Theoretical Physics at the Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics.

There is much more detail on Turok and Anchordoqui's theories, both in the article and in their studies.

When other means the outlets picked up the story, what followed was a combination of theories like the idea of ​​the parallel universe that is directly associated with Gorham's research and statements about ANITA.

"NASA and Gorham's team do not believe the data collected is evidence of a parallel universe," according to an agency statement. "NASA relies on the peer review process of the scientific community through publications and research publications. The tabloids have erroneously connected the experimental work of NASA and Gorham, which identified some anomalies in the data, to a theory Proposed by external non-work-related physicists. Gorham believes there are more plausible and easier explanations for the abnormalities.

The University of Hawaiʻi in Mānoa has also released a statement on the subject.

Gorham said from his own intestinal level at this point in his work, none of the possible explanations for the abnormalities is completely satisfactory. He quoted Occam's razor approach: "The most likely explanation for any phenomenon is the simplest," Gorham said. "Right now, we don't have a simple one."

Exotic physics, like the idea of ​​the parallel universe, does not provide simple explanations either.

"I have no problem with that kind of free speculation," said Gorham. "I think it is wonderful for physicists to explore all possibilities in any anomalous result. It is still a valid explanation, but in my opinion it is probably not the most likely explanation."

After articles with incorrect information circulated, there was a backlash against the idea of ​​the parallel universe.

"Neil Turok and Luis Anchordoqui, these are serious physicists," said Gorham. "I would never think about what they hypothesized, and science should not work that way. We look at the hypotheses, see if they are verifiable, and we try to do those tests."

The future of neutrino astronomy.

The next generations of IceCube and ANITA can provide the most information and information about neutrinos to date.

For ANITA, that is PUEO and RNO. Vieregg, who was a graduate student on an early ANITA flight, will be the principal investigator for both.

PUEO is the payload for ultra-high energy observations, similar in design to ANITA, and will also fly over Antarctica in a balloon. This instrument has benefited from the lessons learned during the ANITA experiment. The technology developed for PUEO is 10 times more sensitive and will allow scientists to delve deeper into the search for neutrinos, "hoping to discover what the universe has to offer to the highest energies in terms of neutrinos," said Vieregg. .

The Radio Neutrino Observatory is a ground-based experiment that will place radio antennas through the Greenland ice sheet. This location in the ground will allow researchers to search for lower-energy particles that do not emit a signal so bright that it overlaps some with IceCube.

And the IceCube itself will get an update, which is called the IceCube Gen 2. Progress is being made on "continual updating of the detector and our preparations for the next-generation instrument that will be an order of magnitude larger," Halzen said.

Together, PUEO, RNO and IceCube2 will act as a set of observatories that cover the range of neutrinos and their energy ranges.

"What we have learned from ANITA and IceCube gives us the tools to build the next generation and do it in a way that gets to science quickly," said Vieregg.

As Gorham looks to the future of neutrino study, it unfolds more like a marathon than a sprint, but it's worth it.

"What we do has horizons that last a generation, that is the benefit to society that we have to look at," said Gorham.

"When Pierre Curie discovered radio X-rays that he placed on his desk in the 1890s, he had no idea that a generation later, X-rays would become the most valuable medical tool in history, and still are If physicists are, I hadn't been working on quantum mechanics in the 1920s and 1930s, we would never have had transistors in the 1950s and 1960s. We wouldn't have cell phones and computers today.

"These things take a generation to really develop in terms of their benefits, and that is certainly the case with neutrinos. It may be another generation before we understand them, and we cannot predict what the outcome will be, but it will probably be incredible."

The beginning of neutrino astronomy is happening now, Vieregg said. As researchers learn about the sources of these neutrinos, they can build a bigger picture.

And we are also living in an age when multi-messenger astronomy, a combination of observations and data across the electromagnetic spectrum, is helping to shed light on previously mysterious events in the universe. These messengers include detection of gravitational waves or waves in space-time, as well as detection of neutrino tracking by IceCube in 2018.

"We will be reaping the scientific rewards in the next 10 to 15 years," said Vieregg. "Neutrinos are interesting because you can combine them with other observations, like the optics of regular telescopes or gravitational wave observations. Combine them and we can learn even more about what is in the universe."