Not all birds sing the same song. They also have dialects

She is not a real world Dr. Doolittle. He is an ecologist in Christchurch, New Zealand, and specializes in a little-known area of ​​science: bird dialects.

Although some birds are born knowing how to sing innately, many people need adults to teach them to sing, just like humans. Those birds can develop regional dialects, which means their songs sound slightly different depending on where they live. Think of Boston and Georgia accents, but for birds.

Just as speaking the local language can make it easier for humans to adapt, speaking the birds' local dialect can increase a bird's chances of finding a mate. And, what's more ominous, just as human dialects can sometimes disappear as the world globalizes, bird dialects can be molded or lost as cities grow.

The similarities between human language and birdsong are not lost on Molles, nor on his fellow bird dialect experts.

"There are wonderful parallels," said American ornithologist Donald Kroodsma, author of "Birdsong for the Curious Naturalist: Your Guide to Listening." "Culture, oral traditions: everything is the same".

The first experts in bird dialect

For centuries, birdsong has inspired poets and musicians, but it wasn't until the 1950s that scientists really began to pay attention to bird dialects.

One of the pioneers in the field was a British-born behaviorist named Peter Marler, who became interested in the subject when he noticed that finches in the UK sounded from one valley to another.

At first, he transcribed bird songs by hand, according to a profile of him in a Rockefeller University publication. Later, he used a sonagram, which Kroodsma describes on his website as "a musical score for birdsong." ("You really need to see these songs to believe them, our eyes are so much better than our ears," said Kroodsma.)

These native New Zealand birds have regional dialects Pelorus Bridge Kennedys Bush Gibraltar rock Omahu Bush Te Urewera Screen Rotoehu Lake Pureora Bellbird Pelorus Bridge, Marlborough, 2003 Kennedys Bush, Port Hills, Banks Peninsula, 2008 Gibraltar Rock, Port Hills, Banks Peninsula, 2014 Omahu Bush, Port Hills, Banks Peninsula, 2014 Kokako Te Urewera, Bay of Plenty, 2001 Rotoehu Lake, Bay of Plenty, 2004 Source: Laura Molles | Maps4news.com/ starting HERE

According to ornithologists David Luther, in the 1960s and 1970s, scientists put baby birds in soundproofing chambers to see if they could sing their songs.

Scientists discovered that some birds, those that learn their songs, could not sing at all. "They just continued like a babble of babies throughout their lives," he said. Those birds are known as "true songbirds". In other birds, song was innate. "When they came of age, they could sing a perfect song with no problem."

When birds are copying adults, scientists discovered, they are sometimes wrong. That mistake in turn is copied by other birds and a local dialect develops. That means dialects can only exist in true songbirds because they have a "learned oral tradition," says Kroodsma.

Dialects can also be created as birds adapt to the local environment, said American ornithologist Elizabeth Derryberry. Birds that can be heard better can find a better companion, meaning your song is more likely to be passed down from generation to generation.

It is related to an idea developed by Bernie Krause, the founder of soundscape ecology, that animals make sounds in different tones so that everyone can be heard.

Some dialects change rapidly, even within a breeding season. Other birds cling to their dialects for decades. When Luther investigated the dialects of white-crowned sparrows in San Francisco, a common bird in North America, he found that some dialects had not changed at all in 40 years.

Dialects and quotes (in birds)

For something that is often the result of copy failure, dialects can come in handy.

According to Molles, the birds communicate for two reasons: they are either trying to scold their neighbor or they are trying to attract the females. "Unfortunately, nothing very poetic," he jokes.

When it comes to defending the territory from other birds of the same species that are not local in the area, knowing the local dialect allows for more complex interaction. Mimicking a song note by note is considered aggressive to birds, so having a broader repertoire means a bird can express its point of view without increasing interaction to a fight.

Knowing the local dialect is also helpful when it comes to finding a romantic partner.

In many species, it is the male who sings. According to Molles, females tend to prefer a familiar dialect: he suggests that male birds know the local area, have territory, and are not just "someone passing through." Some birds are bilingual or even trilingual, perhaps because they have grown up around different local dialects. When they are mating, they will choose to sing the local dialect where they choose to settle, Luther said.

But not having the correct dialect is not an insurmountable barrier.

Kroodsma gave the example of a prairie warbler in Massachusetts, where he resides, that has returned every year for the past few years. Although the bird has a very unusual song, it attracts females and raises babies every year.

"Someone might say, 'Well, there's the novelty effect, a man with a very different song and all women think he's sexy,'" she said. "But that's a wild assumption."

It's something that researchers think of in places like New Zealand, where threatened birds sometimes reintroduce themselves to new areas. The researchers want to make sure that if they reintroduce the birds, they will reintegrate, even if they don't have the correct dialect.

In Molles' experience, it tends to work if a group of birds are reintroduced at once, so they have other birds with a strange dialect.

She participated in the reintroduction of Kokako, a native bluish-gray bird with a violin call, in an area of ​​New Zealand hundreds of kilometers from where they were born. At first, newcomers could reproduce with each other, he said. But in the future, they could be integrated. The offspring of the newcomers will likely begin to intersect with the offspring of the original population that grew familiar with the new and local dialect.

"The woman is not necessarily looking for someone to match the song her father was singing," said Molles. "She is looking for a mate that matches the area where she is looking to settle down, it is not just a strange bird that may not belong there."

How humans are changing the dialects of birds

As cities around the world closed, a series of questions occurred to Derryberry.

Over the years, birds began to sing louder in cities to be heard by the buzz of traffic and construction. What would happen to the birds when the cities fell silent? If you were calmer, would the new generation of birds sing in a lower pitch? And next year, when the time comes to breed, will they be heard once the noise of the city returns?

He is still working to answer those questions, but Kroodsma is skeptical that the brief period of silence might have been long enough to have any impact on the bird's dialects.

"It was quite depressing to hear some of them and think, we will never hear that again."Laura Molles

Even if our coronavirus closures haven't changed bird dialects this time, it's worth thinking about how we're shaping and destroying bird dialects in general. Something as small as a power line might be enough to divide a bird population and lead to the creation of new dialects, says Kroodsma.

In New Zealand, a land of birds where the only native land mammals are bats, there would have been a greater variety of dialects before humans arrived and reduced the birds' habitat, Molles says.

Molles remembers finding historical recordings of a population of Kokako natives who have now left.

"Some of the songs on those tapes were just amazing: weird metallic sounds you would never have imagined were made by a bird," he said.

"It was quite depressing to hear some of them and think, we will never hear that again."