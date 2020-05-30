Note 10 Plus vs. Note 9: Which Galaxy Note is the best buy?

There is no doubt that the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the best phone that Samsung has made in years (sorry, Galaxy S20 Ultra) It is also the Android phone to beat if you want a pencil. Thanks to some price reductions since launch, you can now find the Note 10 Plus starting at $ 830 (£ 999, AU $ 1,699). But if your budget isn't so stretched and you still want a Galaxy phone that offers maximum performance and all-day battery life, the Note 9 may be enough

To find out if I should pay more for the Note 10 Plus, or less for the Note 9, I used both phones for a week and compared them side by side on everything from camera quality to design and performance in everyday situations. . Watch the video at the top of the article to see my full impressions or read on for the shortened version.

Angela Lang / CNET Do you want the best that Android has to offer? You'll find just about everything you want (except a headphone jack) on Samsung's current flagship phone. The Note 10 Plus has an excellent 6.8-inch screen, expandable storage and a wide-angle camera. Now there is also a 5G version available. Sure, this is still an expensive phone (even after some post-launch price reductions), but its performance and all-day battery life may justify the cost. Read the Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang / CNET The Galaxy Note 9 is still a great buy, especially if you value some of the hardware options you have over the Note 10 Plus, like a headphone jack and an iris scanner. While it doesn't have all the features of the newer phone, the screen still looks great and the cameras work just fine. It has also been marked since the Note 10 and 10 Plus version, making it a much better offer. Read the revision of Note 9.

Does the Galaxy Note 10 Plus have a headphone jack?

It is not like this. So if you're a fan of wired headphones, the choice is easy: the Note 9. A dongle is also not provided in the Note 10 Plus box if you want to connect 3.5mm headphones. (However, USB-C headphones are included.)

Note 9 has a few other design cues missing from the more expensive phone, like the notification light and a fingerprint scanner on the back. The Note 10 Plus has an on-screen fingerprint scanner (just like the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus before) and found that it was responding very well, but there were still one or two occasions where it didn't register my impression compared to almost 100% accuracy on the Note 9 reader.

The way you turn off the phone is slightly different in both: with the Note 9 the power button is on the right, while the Note 10 Plus has a reassignable button and the volume control on the left of the screen. (Note: You can also reassign the Bixby button in Note 9.)

When it comes to display quality, both phones are excellent. The Note 10 Plus gives you more screen space (despite the overall dimensions being similar to the Note 9), thanks to the 6.8-inch edge-to-edge Infinity O display, with the integrated front camera on top of the screen. The 6.4-inch Note 9 display is also great to look at, but you'll have to contend with the bezels on the top and bottom of the phone.

I admit the Note 9 is a bit easier to use with one hand, as it is a bit narrower than the Note 10 Plus, but I preferred the newer phone for when I could use it with both hands: go back watching videos or using the S Pen.

The material finish on the Note 10 Plus looks fabulous, but it's a fingerprint magnet. As soon as I took it out of the box, I stained the back. Of course, you can use a case, but then you can lose the iridescent effect of aura glitter or blue aura finishes if you choose those colors.

On the other hand, you may not need to use a case because the Note 10 Plus uses Gorilla Glass 6 on the front and back to protect against drops. The Note 9 uses the previous generation Gorilla Glass 5.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus has more S Pen cheats

One of the reasons to buy a Samsung Galaxy Note over any other Galaxy or Android phone is because of the stylus. I didn't find that there was much of a difference between the sensitivity and precision of the S Pen in the Note 10 Plus compared to the Note 9, although you get a couple of additional features if you choose the newer phone.

Aerial gestures allow you to control some applications (such as the camera or YouTube) by pressing the S Pen button and moving the pen from side to side, up and down or even in a circle. It may seem like a trick on paper, but I really enjoyed using it, especially when it came to switching between modes remotely on camera or changing tracks in a music app like Spotify.

You can also use the Note 10 Plus to transcribe your handwriting from the S Pen automatically. It is quite accurate, although you may be wrong if you have particularly messy writing.

The Note 9 doesn't have aerial gestures, but it does have Bluetooth so you can use it as a remote control to take photos, or further customize it for some other apps like Gallery in the settings menu.

Camera: wide angle and night mode, Note 10 Plus advantage

One of my favorite additions to the Note 10 Plus is the ultra wide-angle camera that accompanies the Note 10 Plus' normal wide angle and 2x telephoto lens. (There is also a depth detection camera used for 3D scanning.) However, this setting is not new to the Galaxy family as it is the same camera setup found on the Galaxy S10 Plus 5G.

In Note 9 you only get a normal wide lens and a 2x telephoto lens around the back. Overall, I think the camera results are pretty similar, with the exception of the wide-angle lens that I love to use on the Note 10 Plus. The dynamic range is a bit wider on the Note 10 Plus, although for most people you won't notice a big difference between photos taken in good light on any of the phones.

Where there's a bigger difference is the Note 10 Plus' dedicated night mode. It helps brighten the scene and brings out shadow details you might normally miss in Note 9. (Note 9 is also getting this dedicated night mode in an over-the-air update, though my phone hasn't received it yet.)

4K video recording is excellent on both. The Note 10 Plus has better stabilization with its super stable mode, but is only active at 1080p. You also get live focus video on the newest phone that lets you blur the background behind your subject to make it stand out. I found that the result looked better when I used the selfie camera instead of the rear camera, but it is not a feature I would use often and for me it is not worth updating in Note 9. Find photo and video samples in the video at the top of this page

Note 9 still has great battery life and performance

Both phones are absolute beasts when it comes to performance. You can find the full benchmark results in our reviews of Note 9 and Note 10 Plus respectively. But in real-world situations I didn't find any appreciable difference between the two when I was shooting and editing 4K video, playing graphics-intensive games, or having a multitude of apps running in the background.

Your mileage will vary when it comes to battery life and a lot depends on how you use your phone. But for my use, which generally included watching videos, making some calls, using maps, recording 4K videos, and editing photos, I was able to spend an entire day with between 15% and 25% of battery remaining on the Note 9 and Note 10 Plus . The Note 10 Plus has a slightly larger battery capacity and the option of a 45W charger (which costs more) for even faster charging.

Just tell me which Galaxy Note should I buy!

The Galaxy Note is Samsung's flagship phone for a reason. Both are great devices that promise to bring you a fantastic Android experience – for me, a lot of the decisions about which one to choose come down to how much you're willing to invest in a phone. Sorry to be a joke, but if you want my full answer on which phone I would pick, you'll find it in the video at the top of the page.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs. Note 9 specs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Screen size, resolution 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED; 3,040×1,440 pixels 6.4 inches Super AMOLED; 2,960×1,440 pixels Pixel Density 498 ppi 516 ppi Dimensions (inches) 6.39×3.04×0.31 in 6.37×3.01×0.35 in Dimensions (mm) 162.3×77.2×7.9 mm 161.9×76.4×8.8 mm Weight (ounces, grams) 6.91 oz; 196g 7.09 oz; 201g Mobile software Android 9.0 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo Camera 12 megapixel (wide angle), 16 megapixel (ultra wide angle), 12 megapixel (telephoto), 3D depth (HQVGA) 12 megapixels (wide angle), 12 megapixels (telephoto) Frontal camera 10 megapixels 8 megapixels Video capture 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, or Samsung Exynos 9825 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Octa-core processor (2.8GHz + 1.7GHz) or Samsung Exynos 9810 Octa-core (2.7 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Storage 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 512GB RAM 12GB 6GB, 8GB Expandable storage Up to 1TB 512GB Drums 4,300 mAh 4,000 mAh Fingerprint sensor Onscreen Back of the phone Connector USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No yes Special features Wireless PowerShare; waterproof (IP68); Stylus S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity and Air actions Waterproof (IP68); wireless charging; S Pen with Bluetooth connectivity; Iris and facial scan Price without contract (USD) $ 1,100 $ 1,000 (128GB), $ 1,250 (512GB) * Price (GBP) £ 999 £ 899 (128GB), £ 1,099 (512GB) * Price (AUD) $ 1,699 AU $ 1,499 (128GB), AU $ 1,799 (512GB) *

Originally published earlier this year.