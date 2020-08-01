Nothing goes right for the Rangers in the Game 1 loss to the Hurricanes

The Rangers had plenty of time to think about what Saturday would be like.

But Game 1 of his Stanley Cup qualifiers quickly went off the script, even before the record fell.

Henrik Lundqvist ushered in the surprise start on the net, with Igor Shesterkin deemed unfit to play, but the Rangers got off to a rocky start in front of him and failed to fully recover in a 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena.

Marc Staal scored a short goal with 1:55 remaining in the regulation to make it a one-goal game, but the Rangers' return efforts ended there.

Losing 2-1 after two periods, Lundqvist (34 saves) had continued to keep the Rangers alive in the third until an unfortunate deviation extended the Hurricanes' lead. Seconds after a Carolina power play expired, Martin Necas fired a timer that bounced off Staal's skate and pierced Lundqvist's legs to make it 3-1 at 10:51.

The Rangers regretted their missed opportunities after going 0-7 in the power play. The hurricanes also had seven opportunities in the men's lead, but converted one of them, which turned out to be the difference in the end.

Both teams may have been playing for the first time in nearly five months and in front of an empty arena, but there was no lack of intensity from the get-go, even if it invited chaos.

During the first five minutes of the game alone, there was a goal, a fight, a handful of penalty kicks and four penalties. Artemi Panarin quickly lost his two linemates in the locker room when Jesper Fast left after taking a big hit from former teammate Brady Skjei, Fast did not return, before Ryan Strome joined him after being bloodied in a fight with Justin Williams.

The hurricanes, meanwhile, took the initial 1-0 lead on their first shot against Lundqvist. Jaccob Slavin skated through the back door to catch a cross ice pass from Sebastian Aho and covered a wrister for the 1-0 lead just 61 seconds into the game.

As the Rangers tried to settle down and find their balance, Lundqvist was there to keep him on a one-goal game for the first 20 minutes. After a brutal Rangers power play was wasted, Lundqvist made big saves on a death penalty when the Hurricanes outscored the Blueshirts 12-4 in the opening period.

The Rangers had two more opportunities early in the second period to tie the score on a power play, but still couldn't capitalize. The man's second lead, during which they began creating better opportunities, was quickly followed by a breakup by Warren Foegele that forced Lundqvist to save.

But minutes later, Brett Howden went to the box for logging and the hurricanes took advantage immediately. Andrei Svechnikov sent a hard pass to the front and Aho redirected him to go up 2-0 at 6:29.

After a sixth power play came and went, Mika Zibanejad finally put the Rangers on the board when he deflected a low shot from Ryan Lindgren to beat Petr Mrazek to make it 2-1 at 2:26 PM of the second period.