Novak Djokovic: a week to forget for the world number 1 after the exhibition tennis fiasco

Instead, the top-ranked Serbian is engaged in a damage limitation exercise after his exhibition tour in the Balkans, which was intended to be an encouraging moment during the sport hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, when Djokovic, his wife Jelena , three other players were canceled. Three coaches and a player's pregnant wife tested positive for the virus.

Unlike other exhibition events during the pandemic, there was limited social distancing on the Adria Tour, which was played in crowded stadiums, with players hugging and bumping into each other, playing basketball, and dancing together.

"It hasn't had a good close," said British sports marketing expert Tim Crow bluntly in a phone interview with CNN Sport.

When Djokovic announced in May that he would host the Adria Tour, it appeared that tennis was slowly emerging from the shutdown, leading to Wimbledon's first cancellation since World War II.

The Adria Tour, which was scheduled to be played in four cities from June 13 to July 5, had attracted three-time Grand Slam finalist Dominic Thiem of Austria, world No. 7 Alexander Zverev of Germany and three-time semi-finalist. Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, among others. Djokovic's brother, 24, Djordje, was named director of the tournament.

At a launch press conference on May 27, Djokovic said he was "extremely happy" to announce the series, hosted by him and his family. He emphasized that "absolutely all proceeds" would go to humanitarian organizations, before proudly announcing that all players would play for free.

He also said the tour would "follow and adhere" to local regulations and standards.

Belgrade festival

When Djokovic played his first match against Serb Viktor Troicki on the afternoon of Saturday June 13 in Belgrade, some 4,000 spectators had filled the stadium near the Danube river at capacity, with few fans wearing masks. The players, good friends, hugged each other after Djokovic won in straight sets.

They also shook hands with the referee, while the ball boys handed them their towels. Then they took selfies with fans and signed autographs.

Serbia and Croatia, neither of which experienced major virus outbreaks, recently lifted many blocking measures. But the Serbian government kept asking people to stay a meter away. The lack of social distance left many stunned.

"Is it as if the Coronavirus has passed?" former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski wrote on Twitter two days later. "How was this handled and why is there no concern about public social estrangement and facial masks? I know the numbers in Serbia, but why can they do it?

The seemingly carefree nature of the event, which came just days after a crowd of 20,000 people attended a football match in Belgrade, also surprised Crow, a former chief executive of London-based sports marketing agency Synergy.

"It was a mistake," he said. "As soon as you turn on the TV, you think, 'Wait a second, what's going on here?' And unfortunately, we all know what happened."

Behind closed doors

The limited social distancing on the Adria Tour contrasted with other exhibition events during the pandemic in the United States, Germany, Great Britain, and France, which were held behind closed doors.

When Patrick Mouratoglou, the former coach of Serena Williams, wanted to organize an event at his academy in southern France during the shutdown, he contacted the government. He sent him a long list of protocols, which he has implemented in his Ultimate Tennis Showdown series.

"I wanted to make sure I do it in a way that no one is at risk," Mouratoglou told CNN Sport in a phone interview on Friday.

This includes all players who try out the day before every weekend's games, no fans, no handshakes or ball swapping between players, ball kids wearing gloves and masks, and a wide distance between each seat in the players box.

Speaking at the ceremonial opening of the Adria Tour the day before his match against Troicki, Djokovic defended the limited social distancing of the crowd.

He emphasized that Serbia had "better numbers" compared to other countries. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Serbia has had 13,372 confirmed cases, including 264 deaths. Neighboring Croatia had recorded 2,483 cases, including 107 deaths.

"You can also criticize us and say this can be dangerous, but it is not up to me to make calls about what is good and what is bad for health," added Djokovic. "We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us."

Dimitrov's bomb

The next leg of the Adria Tour from June 20 to 21 once again drew thousands of spectators, including Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, who briefly met with Djokovic. Because Croatia had eased its blocking measures before the event, players and fans did not have to comply with the rules of social distancing.

Then came Dimitrov's bomb announcement on Sunday, June 21, that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Organizers quickly canceled the entire series, while most of the other players were tested the same night. Then on Monday Croatian Borna Coric confirmed that he too had tested positive, while Zverev, former United States Open winner Marin Cilic of Croatia and Russia's Andrey Rublev tested negative, but promised to isolate themselves for 14 days as a measure of caution.

Troicki revealed that he had tested positive soon after, and then on Tuesday, Djokovic confirmed that he and his wife, Jelena, had done the same. Troicki's pregnant wife, Djokovic's fitness trainer and Dimitrov's coach were also positive. Then on Friday, Djokovic's co-coach, Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic revealed he tested positive, too.

Djokovic's mother, Dijana, told the Serbian newspaper Blic that although world number 1 is positive, "it does not mean that he is ill."

"He is a young man and can handle it more easily," he said. "I also think this virus is near the end, so it looks like a second Corona wave, which is not as strong as it was at the beginning."

"It is horrible, too horrible, what they write (international media), but we are used to it. It is as if they could not wait for (bad news) to happen. It is obvious that they have something against Novak." "

Condemnation

The sentence was swift, with Australian player Nick Kyrgios calling it a "crazy decision" to go ahead with the event. Briton Andy Murray said after looking at some of the photos from the Belgrade post-event party and children's day, "it's not surprising how many people tested positive."

Djokovic, who went from Zadar to Belgrade before being evaluated, said he "deeply regretted that our tournament had caused harm." After emphasizing that everything had been done with good intentions, he said that he believed that the tournament met all the protocols but that "we were wrong and it was too soon."

The blame game flowed quickly, with Djokovic's father Srdjan pointing the finger at Dimitrov.

"Why did this happen? It is because the man (Dimitrov) has probably gotten sick from who knows where and then everything happened. Apparently he did not do the test here, but elsewhere and I do not think that is correct," said the world. . The father of number 1 told RTL Croatia.

"It caused great harm in Croatia, to us as a family and to us as Serbia," added Djokovic's father, while still pointing his finger at Dimitrov.

Dimitrov's agent did not immediately respond to CNN Sport's request for comment, but was widely quoted as saying to other media that "Grigor landed directly in Belgrade after three months of complete isolation. Neither Belgrade (the first stop) nor more late in Zadar he offered or required to do a coronavirus test. "

The consequences of reputation?

This was not the only Djokovic brush with controversy during the pandemic.

Shortly before the start of the Adria Tour, Djokovic, who is also chairman of the men's ATP Tour players' council, angered some players by suggesting that he would not be able to participate in the US Open in New York in late August because organizers said they wanted to limit player groups to a single additional person.

In April, he raised his eyebrows for saying he was against the idea of ​​having to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as a possible prerequisite for playing on the Tour again. And in May, he suggested during an Instagram Live that contaminated water could be positively cleaned.

"He has always been an unconventional thinker," said Crow. "That's part of her makeup."

But Crow, who has worked with some of the world's largest companies, doesn't think the collapse of the Adria Tour has damaged Djokovic's personal brand.

"It's not ideal, but I think it's just a problem," said Crow. "He did it with the best of intentions and he realizes that he was wrong. And everyone is wrong, from time to time."

Djokovic's representative had not responded to CNN's request for comment at the time of publication.

Djokovic made $ 33 million in the past year from corporate deals with seven sponsors, including racquet maker Head and French automaker Peugeot, according to Forbes.

If it hadn't been for the virus, he might have been on his way to tie or even beat Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as the most successful male player of all time.

When the sport closed in March, Djokovic had won five of the past seven races, bringing his total tally to 17. That's just two fewer than Nadal and three from Federer, who was out all season with a knee injury.

But instead of chasing his sixth Wimbledon title in the next two weeks, Djokovic will spend most of his time in isolation with his family.