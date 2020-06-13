Novak Djokovic defends a crowd of 20,000 at a tennis charity event: "It's not up to me to make the calls"

Serbian tennis pro Novak Djokovic defended the crowd of 20,000 spectators who showed up for the opening day of his tennis charity tour in Belgrade, saying he adheres to government-provided coronavirus guidelines.

Fans filled the stands at the Adria Tour charity tournament on Friday to see Djokovic and other top players face off, but the lack of social detachment and masks among attendees raised concerns that event organizers had not taken the necessary precautions.

"We have different circumstances and measures, so it is very difficult to think about international standards," said Djokovic.

"You can also criticize us and say that this can be dangerous, but it is not up to me to make calls about what is good or bad for health," he continued. "We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us and we hope that soon we can return to the tour collectively."

The Serbian government recently lifted the blocking restrictions, recommending that people be kept only 3 feet away. Serbia has recorded more than 12,000 coronavirus cases and 252 deaths, although the numbers have increased again since the government lifted most of the blockages and restrictions last month.

"Of course, lives have been lost and that is horrible to see, in the region and around the world," said Djokovic, "but life goes on and we as athletes look forward to competing."

Djokovic has said he was thinking of skipping the US Open, if played, because he described the precautions imposed on players as "extreme" and not "sustainable", including a 14-day quarantine for foreign players, a limit of one person per competitor in matches and mandatory accommodation near the tournament site in Queens.

Djokovic's Adria Tour is scheduled to travel to neighboring Croatia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Associated Press contributed to this report.