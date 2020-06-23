Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event





The Adria Tour, which took place in Zadar last weekend, has been embroiled in controversy after the final was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov's positive test.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 tennis star who was scheduled to play in Sunday's final, confirmed on Tuesday that he and his wife Jelena had also tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning to Serbia, while the results of their children were negative.

In a statement posted on his website, Djokovic defended the organization of the Adria Tour, a four-stage charity event organized in the Balkans.