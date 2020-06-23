Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after Adria Tour event

Djokovic, the world No. 1 tennis star who was scheduled to play in Sunday's final, confirmed on Tuesday that he and his wife Jelena had also tested positive for Covid-19 upon returning to Serbia, while the results of their children were negative.
In a statement posted on his website, Djokovic defended the organization of the Adria Tour, a four-stage charity event organized in the Balkans.
"It was all born with a philanthropic idea, directing all the funds raised towards the people in need and I was moved to see how everyone responded strongly to this," said the 17-time Grand Slam champion.
"We organized the tournament at the time the virus weakened, believing that the conditions for organizing the Tour had been met."
"Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to face and live with."
"I hope that things will ease over time so that we can all resume life as it was. I am very sorry for every case of infection. I hope it does not complicate anyone's health situation and that everyone is well."
Djokovic added that he would remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days and that he would have another test within five days.
With the ATP Tour suspended until August 14, the Adria Tour started in Serbia earlier this month and both events have taken place with the assistance of fans.
The eight players who competed in Zadar last weekend were photographed in close physical proximity, posing for photos and playing basketball together. Croatian Borna Coric confirmed that she had also tested positive for coronavirus.
Fellow player Nick Kyrgios called the decision to organize the Tour "crazy", while the great tennis player Chris Evert pointed out the lack of social distance between the players.
"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intent," Djokovic's statement regarding the Adria Tour also said.
"Our tournament aimed to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion throughout the region.
"The Tour has been designed to help established and up-and-coming tennis players from Southeast Europe gain access to some competitive tennis while the various tours are on hold due to the Covid-19 situation."