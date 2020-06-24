Novak Djokovic's madness is a lesson to the world (opinion)

Things quickly became less surprising on Tuesday this week, when the world number one announced that he and his wife Jelena had tested positive for coronavirus.

Djokovic is now the fourth leading tennis player to announce that he has been infected with the disease since participating in the now canceled tournament in the Balkans.

"Everything we did in the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intent," Djokovic said in a statement Tuesday, apologizing after announcing that he was ill. "Our tournament was intended to unite and share a message of solidarity and compassion across the region."

But as it has now discovered, Covid-19 doesn't care how pure anyone's intentions are, and following the letter of a region's guidelines is no guarantee of safety when it comes to a virus that takes every opportunity to spread, and it is far from being fully understood. As the increasing cases in the EE. USA And in countries around the world are proven every day, a preemptive assumption that business can go on as usual can have devastating consequences.

Despite criticism from other leading tennis players, Djokovic had previously emphasized the credibility of hosting the tournament even as Covid-19 engulfed countries around the world. He stressed that the conditions in Serbia and Croatia, where the matches were to be held, were very different from the most affected places and therefore it was "very difficult" to think of international standards.

Although he personally did not make the comparison, the optics of the event were more favorable than others. Hosting a charity show might seem more morally excusable than saying, a political rally in a high-risk US state against the express advice of the coronavirus workforce itself. But optically or not, it was an event that invited large crowds to gather in the midst of a pandemic, and therefore, as it may seem very obvious to anyone who has spent the past few months locked up in a country with exorbitant death rates, putting to all present in danger.

In Djokovic's limited defense, holding the tournament did not break any rules. Although the stands at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade were packed for the first match earlier this month, Serbia had already lifted the ban on public outdoor gatherings, and the government had recommended that people be kept to just three feet away. Based on this, it could be argued that there was little reason to worry. The fact that he was following Serbia's relatively relaxed "rules and measures" made it possible for Djokovic to give up personal responsibility for deciding whether the event he had put together was safe, which he did immediately.

"You can also criticize us and say that this can be dangerous, but it is not up to me to make calls about what is good or bad for health," he replied, after criticizing the crowded crowd in the first game. "We are doing what the Serbian government is telling us."

But as we see more and more, too often a relaxation of measurements is quickly followed by another wave of infections. Countries like China and Germany have renewed blocking measures in some areas after new groups of cases have emerged, and across the United States, states are experiencing spikes since the restrictions were lifted.

From all that Djokovic argued that the situation seemed to be fine in the countries he had planned to play in, he might have heard signals from countries like Sweden, which for a time seemed to be running away with minimal restrictions, but is now suffering a increase victims. As British tennis star Tom Evans said after initial reports from Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric that they tested positive during the tour: "(hosting a tennis tournament with private player parties) is a bad example to give."

It is not just the virus's potential to resuscitate itself that governments, and individuals, including Djokovic, have miscalculated. Time and again, the things that the public – and governments – have believed to be true about the coronavirus have been proven wrong.

Just three or four months ago, it was a common assumption that relative youth would prove to be sufficient defense in the vast majority of cases. Now, infections are on the rise among people in their 20s and 30s, and the average age of a Covid-19 patient in Florida is now 36, up from 65 in early March. The initial belief that children were relatively safe from the virus dissipated as more potential complications were discovered, and the World Health Organization rejected its initial recommendation not to wear face masks unless you are sick or care for the sick, encouraging the public to use them wherever the virus spreads.

Djokovic has said he "regrets every case of infection" since the aborted Adria tournament. But as the fiasco has shown, good intentions and favorable guidance do not provide immunity against the coronavirus. As many countries continue to lift restrictions around the world, and enclosed populations adjust to lives less taxed by them, they would do well to remember the example of the world's best tennis player, whose career has never been so threatened by his impatience. for getting back on the court.