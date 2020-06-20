Novartis Stops Hydroxychloroquine Trial After FDA Approves Approval

A Swiss pharmaceutical company has suspended a hydroxychloroquine clinical trial, a decision that comes days after the FDA withdrew its emergency approval to use the drug to treat the coronavirus.

The company cited the lack of participants and the inability to "collect meaningful data within a reasonable time" in the cancellation announcement.

"Novartis made the decision to suspend and discontinue its HCQ-sponsored clinical trial for COVID-19 due to serious enrollment challenges that have made trial termination unfeasible," the company said in a statement Friday night.

The drug, which is generally used to treat malaria, was previously hailed as a possible miracle drug for COVID-19 patients by President Trump, who said he was taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent the disease.

In the past few weeks, agencies like the FDA and the World Health Organization have begun to actively encourage people not to take the drug.

The FDA cited a lack of evidence of its effectiveness and serious side effects Monday when it canceled the emergency use authorization.

Novartis said "no safety concerns have been reported, and there are no conclusions on the efficacy of the study."

The company sought to evaluate 440 participants, but only managed to recruit a few.

