Now is not the time to give up Clint Frazier

You ask, we answer. The Post is answering readers' questions about New York's biggest professional sports teams and having our rhythm writers answer them in a series of regularly published mailbags. In today's installment: the Yankees.

Is this Clint Frazier's last chance with the Yankees? Even with (Aaron) Hicks, (Giancarlo) Stanton and (Aaron) Judge's injury history, Frazier was ignored many times last year by guys like (Mike) Tauchman, (Cameron) Maybin, etc. Even with its decreased trade value, would it be better just to move it? – Bryant Cleary

Even if Frazier, 25, never becomes a player who was ranked fifth in the 2013 draft by the Indians, the Yankees aren't going to treat him just for the sake of eliminating him. First, they have little open field prospects near being ready for the major leagues. Two, Brett Gardner will be 37 in August, and Stanton is likely to get more at-bats as DH than left fielder, as long as he's a Yankee.

The Yankees believe that Frazier's bat is not something to give up, so I don't think they feel it would be better to just drop it. His outfield defense improved in spring training and was not the spotlight arrestor as it had been in the past.

If a season begins with a roster of 30 players, Frazier could be one of the four additional players. A lot depends on how healthy Hicks, Judge and Stanton are. If the judge is not ready, Tauchman and Frazier could pass to the right.

How's Aaron Judge's rib cage? – JDucketts

Are the Yankees going to be chosen for Judge's surgery as soon as training camp resumes? It would be a classic Yankees move like in recent years. – Graham Karpowich

Let's answer both questions. The last time we heard about Judge's rib situation was on May 22, when hitting coach Marcus Thames addressed the situation with YES.

"It's been tough," Thames said of Judge being unable to swing while recovering from the fractured rib that left him out this spring and probably happened last September looking for a ball. "He really wants to get going. (We're just) trying to stay safe. When the doctors leave him, we will release him. He'll be ready. He's chewing a little bit to get out there and start working hard on his swing. "

Although Judge, who would have opened the season in IL, was optimistic in spring training about an early comeback, the Yankees chiefs thought June or July was more realistic.

As for surgery, that's the last resort for any injury to a player.

With Austin Wells having that good left-handed swing and the Yankees 'need for first base every day, what are his chances of being the Yankees' first baseman of the future? – Carmine Coletti

Do the Yankees see Austin Wells as a starting catcher in the next five years? If so, what does that mean for Gary Sánchez? – Dom Kruszewski

Another double play. Too soon to guess if Wells will be a major league catcher. He was the Yankees' No. 1 pick this year for his left-handed bat, which will determine whether he makes it to the big leagues or not. Remember that the Yankees caught catchers Anthony Siegler and Josh Breaux in the first and second rounds of the 2018 draft.

As for Sánchez's future with the Yankees, we will know much more after the 2022 season, when Sánchez will be a free agent.

It's easy to forget that Luke Voit is just 29 years old and has played 227 major league games. At this point, it is impossible to predict whether the Yankees will see Wells as a candidate to be first baseman every day since he is a catcher. Is it possible for Wells to land at first base? Yes. But Voit's deft power is proven; Wells' left-handed pop is impressive, but he hasn't faced a professional pitcher yet.

Assuming the season starts in mid-July, will (James) Paxton be ready? – nyychamps27

The last time we heard about Paxton, he was pitching regularly in Wisconsin with no problems related to the lower back surgery he had in February. Based on that, and originally thought to be fully recovered in late May or early June, the left-hander might be ready for a season that opens in July.

Submit your Yankees questions to be answered in an upcoming mail bag

It's a two-way street, because Paxton needs to pitch well entering free agency for the first time, and the Yankees need him to rank # 2 or # 3 behind ace ace Gerrit Cole.

What is the status of Domingo German's suspension? Does it look the same as (A.J.) Hinch and (Alex) Cora where games that were not played due to the closure count for suspension, and if not, the union will file a complaint on your behalf? – Michael Diamond

If the baseball season is reduced to less than 60 games, does this mean that the German will be suspended for the entire season? – Joseph Otis

Domingo German's original suspension was for 81 games, and he turned 18 last season. If there are no games this year or a reduced number of games, the suspension will not carry over to the 2021 season.

I know that the Yankees don't want to decrease the withdrawal of the stadium number, whenever it happens. However, because of his playing career and longtime contribution as an announcer, would you consider retiring No. 2 for Bobby Murcer? – Matt Caruso

The Yankees have retired 21 numbers, and two of the three Bobby Murcer had were retired, Billy Martin's No. 1 and Derek Jeter's No. 2. Murcer had number 17 in 1965-66, number 1 in 1969-74, and the number. 2 in 1979-83. He missed the 1967-68 seasons due to military service.

Considered one of the Yankees' most popular players, Murcer does not feature in any of the top 20 offensive categories in team history. His 1,256 games as Yankee are 232 fewer than Wally Pipp's 1,488, which is ranked 20th on the list, and Murcer's 175 home runs are nine behind Charlie Keller, who is 20th on that list.

Murcer was a very good player, but he was not the 22nd Yankee to withdraw his number.