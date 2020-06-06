Now is the time to sign Colin Kaepernick (opinion)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league executives tried to persuade teams to change their minds. The league sent owners and players across the country to try to lead a dialogue on race relations and move, as sociologist and human rights activist Harry Edwards said, "from protest to progress." Although Kaepernick didn't get his job back, I thought we'd all done a fair job, considering.

I was wrong. I think the teams were wrong not to sign him. Seeing what happens in Minnesota, I understand how bad we were.

I was executive vice president of the league in charge of communications and government affairs, from 2016 to 2018. During my time there, we dealt with many issues that captivated the public: Ray Rice and domestic abuse, the "Deflategate" scandal that almost went to court. Supreme and a variety of soccer concerns, such as what is a cheat and how long can players celebrate. Some were very serious, and others seemed a little absurd, but passions are so high for professional football that nothing seems silly to their fans.

But no problem challenged the league and its owners more than Kaepernick and his silent protest during the National Anthem. He started his protest in the 2016 preseason. In fact, the first time he did it, no one noticed that he sat on the bench instead of standing up.

It was only in the second preseason game that an NFL Network reporter, a league employee, caught on and reported the story. Once it broke, Kaepernick worked with a former Green Beret, Nate Boyer, to find a more acceptable way to protest, and the National Anthem knelt, "kneeling."

That went on throughout the 2017 season. Some players joined Kaepernick, but at the end of the season, there were only a handful of players on their knees. But those protests started important discussions within the league, specifically involving Goodell, during the offseason. I participated in several lengthy conference calls in which the commissioner and leaders of the newly formed Players' Coalition grappled with how to use the vast NFL platform to promote racial justice in the United States.

The new season started with dialogue and very productive work between the players and the league. That all changed on Friday night in Alabama at a rally for Republican Senate nominee Luther Strange, where President Donald Trump called for the kneeling players to be fired.

NFL owners should respond to those "kneeling" players (who were overwhelmingly black) by saying "Get the motherfucker off the field right now, he's fired!" he said to the crowd.

That rally changed everything. Although Kaepernick had not been signed in the offseason, the players' protests up to that point were mainly off the field, not during the anthem or on the field during games. But starting the following Sunday, hundreds of players were on their knees and a full battle was fought with the President.

The day after Trump's comments at the rally, Goodell issued a strong statement defending the players, and the owners, even the most conservative, issued similar statements of support. Many of them loved Trump, but they loved the league and the game more.

In the coming months, the owners and players worked together to implement a program that addressed the concerns raised publicly by Kaepernick, but shared by hundreds of players. In fact, players like Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin had been working on this topic for years before controversy erupted. The result of that work was an unprecedented commitment, of nearly $ 100 million, to use the NFL platform to highlight racial disparities.

What did not happen in this time of progress was a new team for Colin Kaepernick. He worked with several, but nobody wanted to sign someone with his obvious talents, even if the consensus was that it would be a high-quality endorsement. And soccer connoisseurs were clear that he had more talent than many of the substitutes in the league.

Kaepernick was not blocked because the league wanted to punish him for triggering the protests. In fact, just the opposite is true. The commissioner and several other league executives spent a lot of effort pushing and pressuring the owners to sign it.

But for many owners it was always the same again. They thought signing Kaepernick was bad for business. A team executive who considered signing Kaepernick told me that the team planned to lose 20% of season ticket holders if they did. That was a business risk that no team was willing to take, whether the owner was a Trump supporter or a discouraged liberal (yes, those do exist). As a bad image problem that he presented to the league and the game, no owner was willing to put the business at risk for this problem.

However, they were willing to spend those millions to help tackle the problem of racial division in the country. For me, although I was uncomfortable with Colin not being signed, I told myself that we were fair in doing the hard work of progressing.

I was wrong.

I am a product of white privilege and all that that entails. I was never stopped by a police officer and molested or arrested for the color of my skin. I can't begin to know how it feels. But during my time in the league, I received an education.

I will never forget one day, back then, sitting in a meeting and discussing these issues, with everyone coming and going, when Hall of Fame member Curtis Martin said he had something to say. Curtis is soft-spoken and incredibly smart. He calmly told a story about going looking for a new home in a Long Island neighborhood with his wife and being arrested by the police. He was a star player for the New York Jets, but the police treated him as if everyone treated all blacks, as a danger to the community.

The story made a great impression on me as I saw Curtis as a role model for all communities. However, he lived in a world where, despite his enormous talent and skill, his many good works and success, he was seen as a threat.

But let's get back to the league. Now I know it was not enough to spend money to advance the issue of racial disparities. That is crucial, but so are the symbols that reflect that attempt at progress, and also the failure to achieve it. And Colin Kaepernick became the symbol for black men treated differently from white men in the United States.

That symbol of racial injustice was reinforced every day that Colin sat outside the world of soccer. It may have seemed like a good business decision for the clubs not to sign it, and it certainly wasn't illegal, but it was wrong.

The situation in Minnesota now offers a unique opportunity to deal with the symbols of racial injustice. As a small but important step, Minnesota Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf can send a strong message by offering Colin Kaepernick a contract to play with the Vikings. Bring him to camp, treat him like any of the other players who have a chance to play the game they love.

It will not solve the problem of blacks and police violence. But you will recognize the problem that Kaepernick powerfully raised and perhaps show that real progress can be made with courage.

I know that Vikings owners love their adoptive city of Minneapolis (they're originally from New Jersey) and signing Kaepernick would be a concrete step they can take to recognize that mistakes can be corrected, and here is a place to start.

I hope they do. It is the right thing to do. And it is something that the city, and all of America, needs right now.