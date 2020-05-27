Now you can stream all the modern Doctor that on HBO Max

HBO Max launched today, introducing acres of new content for subscribers to enjoy. Obviously, it's primarily Warner Bros. properties that are available for streaming, but the studio has also managed to block a few other lucrative titles from elsewhere. One of those is Doctor who, with the 12 seasons of the modern series from the BBC science fiction institution on the site to watch to your liking.

If you are a who however, you may need guidance on how best to approach the program. With five different main actors in the last 15 years, Doctor who It can be intimidating to the new viewer. Here is a practical guide for every season of the 21st century. who so far, highlighting the stars of each race and the highlights that you might want to consider.

Season 1 (2005) – Starring Christopher Eccleston (Ninth Doctor), Billie Piper (Rose), and John Barrowman (Captain Jack)

Featured episodes: "Dalek", "The Empty Child / The Doctor Dances" and "Bad Wolf / Parting of the Ways". Season 2 (2006) – Starring David Tennant (Tenth Doctor) and Billie Piper (Rose)

Featured episodes: "The Girl in the Fireplace", "The Rise of Cybermen / Age of Steel" and "Army of Ghosts / Doomsday". Season 3 (2007) – Starring David Tennant (Tenth Doctor), Freema Agyeman (Martha) and John Barrowman (Captain Jack).

Featured episodes: "Human Nature / The Blood Family", "Blink" and "Utopia / The Sound of Drums / The Last Lords of Time". Season 4 (2008) – Starring David Tennant (Tenth Doctor), Catherine Tate (Donna) and Freema Agyeman (Martha).

Featured episodes: "Silence in the Library / Forest of the Dead", "Midnight" and "The Stolen Land / End of the Journey". Specials (2009-10) – Starring David Tennant (Tenth Doctor). Highlights: "The waters of Mars" and "The end of time: parts 1 and 2." Season 5 (2010) – Starring Matt Smith (Eleventh Doctor), Karen Gillan (Amy), Arthur Darvill (Rory) and Alex Kingston (River Song).

Featured episodes: "The Eleventh Hour", Vincent and the Doctor "and" The Pandorica Opens / The Big Bang ". Season 6 (2011) – Starring Matt Smith (Eleventh Doctor), Karen Gillan (Amy), Arthur Darvill (Rory) and Alex Kingston (River).

Featured episodes: "The Impossible Astronaut / Moon Day", "The Doctor's Wife" and "A Good Man Goes to War".

Season 7 (2012/13) – Starring Matt Smith (Eleventh Doctor), Karen Gillan (Amy), Arthur Darvill (Rory) and Jenna Coleman (Clara).

Featured episodes: "Asylum of the Daleks", "The Angels Take Manhattan" and "The Name of the Doctor". 50th Anniversary Special / Christmas Special 2013 – Starring Matt Smith (Eleventh Doctor). Titles: "Doctor's Day" and "Doctor's Time". Season 8 (2014) – Starring Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor) and Jenna Coleman (Clara).

Featured episodes: "Deep Breath", "Listen" and "Dark Water / Death in Heaven". Season 9 (2015) – Starring Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor) and Jenna Coleman (Clara)

Featured Episodes: "The Wizard's Apprentice / The Witch's Familiar", "The Invasion of Zygon / The Inversion of Zygon" and "Heaven Heaven / Hell Bent". Season 10 (2017) – Starring Peter Capaldi (Twelfth Doctor), Pearl Mackie (Bill), and Matt Lucas (Nardole).

Featured episodes: "The Pilot", "Extremis" and "World Enough and Time / The Doctor Falls". Season 11 (2018) – Starring Jodie Whittaker (Thirteenth Doctor), Bradley Walsh (Graham) Tosin Cole (Ryan), and Mandip Gill (Yaz).

Featured episodes: "The Woman Who Fell to Earth", "Rosa" and "Demons of the Punjab". Season 12 (2020) – Starring Jodie Whittaker (Thirteenth Doctor), Bradley Walsh (Graham) Tosin Cole (Ryan), and Mandip Gill (Yaz).

Featured episodes: "Spyfall: Parts 1 and 2)", "Fugitive from the judoon" and "Ascension of the cybermen / The eternal children".

Obviously, the best way to do this would simply be to start with the 2005 pilot episode "Rose" and continue through season 12, but if you prefer to take a more informal approach, hopefully this guide will help you select a certain season or batch of episodes. that attract you. In any case, Doctor who Season 13 isn't expected to arrive until the end of 2021, so you have plenty of time to catch up before the TARDIS returns to our screens for some new adventures.