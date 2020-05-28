Now you can stream more than 120 horror movies on HBO Max

HBO Max released on May 27 and has got off to a good start with over 10,000 hours of content on the service from day one. If you're a horror fanatic, you might be excited to know that a pretty decent chunk of those 10,000 hours includes some of the biggest and most popular horror movies of all time. So if you haven't subscribed yet, now might be the time to do it.
Do you like Steven Spielberg and massive sharks eating people? You'll be happy to hear that you can catch everything Jaws franchise, spanning four movies in total, on HBO Max right away. If you've never seen them before, now is a great opportunity to take a trip back in time to catch up on what could be said to be the first blockbuster movie series.
Most of the Aliens Movies are also in the service with some notable exceptions. Still, even without a handful of the newer movies making the cut, there are enough of them available to catch you on the show if you've never seen it. If so then you will probably see them anyway because they are so good.
a nightmare on Elm Street Fans will be delighted to discover that the entire franchise is also available for streaming. This includes all major movies from the 80s and 90s, off-set. Freddy vs Jason, and even the 2010 remake of the original movie. If you are a lifelong fanatic or a newcomer to history, this is one of the most iconic horror movie series, so having the entire collection at your fingertips is quite impressive.
Here is the complete list:
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Boy
Alien
Aliens
Alien 3
Alien resurrection
Annabelle returns home
Asylum
Alien vs. Predator
Beware of the Slenderman
The stain (1958)
The brood
Carnival of souls
Cast a deadly spell
Cat people
Children game 2
Children game 3
Citizen X
The Conjuring 2
Coyote Lake
Crimson Peak
Bugs
Critters 2
Critters 3
Critters 4
Chronos
The curse of la llorona
Deep blue sea
Release
Destroy all monsters
Devil
The devil's lawyer
Devilish
Ebirah, Horror of the Deep
Eight legged monsters
The Covenant (The Covenant)
El Páramo (The Squad)
Equinox
Eraser
Eyes without a face
First man into space
Monsters
Freddy is dead
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th (2009)
Refrigerators
Galaxy of terror
Ghidorah, the three-headed monster
Godzilla (1954)
Godzilla King of the Monsters (1956)
Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)
Godzilla strikes again
Godzilla vs Gigan
Godzilla vs Hedorah
Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla
Godzilla vs Megalon
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Greta
Happy day of death
Happy Death Day 2U
Haxan: witchcraft through the ages
Hellboy (2019)
The hitcher (1986)
lodging house
Hostel: Part II
Hausu
Haunted Hill House (1999)
I was a teenage zombie
Embody
Astro-Monster Invasion
IT: Chapter two
Jason goes to hell
Jason X
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: Revenge
King kong
Kwaidan
The Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
The little stranger
Set aside
Lullaby
Mother
The meg
The most dangerous game
Mothra vs. Godzilla
Multiple maniacs
The night of the living dead (1968)
The nun
Onibaba
Others
Pandorum
Pet Sematary (1989)
Piranha (1978)
The predator
Ready or not
Red eye
little Red Riding Hood
They roll
Saturn 3
Scanners
Scary Movie 3
Scooby Doo
Shutter Island
Signals
Sisters
Burglars
Godzilla son
Teeth
Mechagodzilla Terror
Dr. Mabuse's will
Twin Peaks: fire walks with me
Ugetsu
Hostile
Friendless: Dark Web
Jordan Peele & # 39; s Us
Vampire
The Gargantuan War
Wishmaster
Wes Craven's New Nightmare
The Eastwick Witches
The X from outer space
You may notice that there are some posts that you wouldn't normally classify as horror, but you would be surprised at how lazy the term is for some services. Either way, you may need something like Scooby Doo or the comic parodies of Scary Movie 3 to calm you down after a bewildering experience like We or lodging house.
HBO Max It costs $ 14.99 a month and is available now.
