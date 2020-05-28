Now you can stream more than 120 horror movies on HBO Max

HBO Max released on May 27 and has got off to a good start with over 10,000 hours of content on the service from day one. If you're a horror fanatic, you might be excited to know that a pretty decent chunk of those 10,000 hours includes some of the biggest and most popular horror movies of all time. So if you haven't subscribed yet, now might be the time to do it.

Do you like Steven Spielberg and massive sharks eating people? You'll be happy to hear that you can catch everything Jaws franchise, spanning four movies in total, on HBO Max right away. If you've never seen them before, now is a great opportunity to take a trip back in time to catch up on what could be said to be the first blockbuster movie series.

Most of the Aliens Movies are also in the service with some notable exceptions. Still, even without a handful of the newer movies making the cut, there are enough of them available to catch you on the show if you've never seen it. If so then you will probably see them anyway because they are so good.

a nightmare on Elm Street Fans will be delighted to discover that the entire franchise is also available for streaming. This includes all major movies from the 80s and 90s, off-set. Freddy vs Jason, and even the 2010 remake of the original movie. If you are a lifelong fanatic or a newcomer to history, this is one of the most iconic horror movie series, so having the entire collection at your fingertips is quite impressive.

Here is the complete list:

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Boy

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien resurrection

Annabelle returns home

Asylum

Alien vs. Predator

Beware of the Slenderman

The stain (1958)

The brood

Carnival of souls

Cast a deadly spell

Cat people

Children game 2

Children game 3

Citizen X

The Conjuring 2

Coyote Lake

Crimson Peak

Bugs

Critters 2

Critters 3

Critters 4

Chronos

The curse of la llorona

Deep blue sea

Release

Destroy all monsters

Devil

The devil's lawyer

Devilish

Ebirah, Horror of the Deep

Eight legged monsters

The Covenant (The Covenant)

El Páramo (The Squad)

Equinox

Eraser

Eyes without a face

First man into space

Monsters

Freddy is dead

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

Refrigerators

Galaxy of terror

Ghidorah, the three-headed monster

Godzilla (1954)

Godzilla King of the Monsters (1956)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Godzilla strikes again

Godzilla vs Gigan

Godzilla vs Hedorah

Godzilla vs Mechagodzilla

Godzilla vs Megalon

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Greta

Happy day of death

Happy Death Day 2U

Haxan: witchcraft through the ages

Hellboy (2019)

The hitcher (1986)

lodging house

Hostel: Part II

Hausu

Haunted Hill House (1999)

I was a teenage zombie

Embody

Astro-Monster Invasion

IT: Chapter two

Jason goes to hell

Jason X

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: Revenge

King kong

Kwaidan

The Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The little stranger

Set aside

Lullaby

Mother

The meg

The most dangerous game

Mothra vs. Godzilla

Multiple maniacs

The night of the living dead (1968)

The nun

Onibaba

Others

Pandorum

Pet Sematary (1989)

Piranha (1978)

The predator

Ready or not

Red eye

little Red Riding Hood

They roll

Saturn 3

Scanners

Scary Movie 3

Scooby Doo

Shutter Island

Signals

Sisters

Burglars

Godzilla son

Teeth

Mechagodzilla Terror

Dr. Mabuse's will

Twin Peaks: fire walks with me

Ugetsu

Hostile

Friendless: Dark Web

Jordan Peele & # 39; s Us

Vampire

The Gargantuan War

Wishmaster

Wes Craven's New Nightmare

The Eastwick Witches

The X from outer space

You may notice that there are some posts that you wouldn't normally classify as horror, but you would be surprised at how lazy the term is for some services. Either way, you may need something like Scooby Doo or the comic parodies of Scary Movie 3 to calm you down after a bewildering experience like We or lodging house.

HBO Max It costs $ 14.99 a month and is available now.