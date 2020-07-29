Nuggets & # 39; Michael Porter Jr: the coronavirus pandemic is being used for & # 39; a bigger agenda & # 39;, & # 39; population control & # 39;

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. made questionable comments about the coronavirus pandemic and guidelines on wearing masks to prevent the spread of the disease on Tuesday.

Porter, who is expected to be one of the key players for the Nuggets during the restarted NBA schedule that begins Thursday, said in a Snapchat Q&A that the virus was being used to "control" the population and that fear the virus is "overdone" despite the fact that 661,000 people died worldwide.

SION WILLIAMSON PRACTICING, COULD PLAY IN THE PELICAN OPENER

According to USA Today, Porter was asked, "Brother, talk about this [exaggerated] coronavirus to scare people into being controlled, [I know], you know all of that."

The 22-year-old former student athlete from the University of Missouri replied, "That's a fact."

NBA ADAM SILVER "CAUTIZELY OPTIMISTIC" ABOUT SEASON BEGINNING, HOPES LIVE GAMES WILL BE A BIGGER CHALLENGE

"Personally, I think coronavirus is obviously being used for a broader agenda. It is being used for population control only in terms of being able to control the masses. Due to this virus, everyone is being controlled. You should wear masks and who knows what will happen when this vaccine comes out. You may have to get vaccinated to travel, it would be crazy. I never got vaccinated in my life, I never got vaccinated or anything like that.

"It might drive you crazy, but it's definitely an agenda behind everything that's happening right now, and all you can do is sit back and watch what's going on and not get too emotionally involved."

"But it is serious, it is real, but yes, this is being exaggerated."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

In the comment on Porter's vaccination, the University of Missouri requires new enrollees to comply with the Two-Dose MMR Immunization Policy or provide proof of being immune to mumps, measles, and rubella. The school says that students who do not comply with the rule cannot register for their second semester. Porter played three games for the Tigers in 2018 before suffering an injury. He then entered the NBA Draft and was later chosen by the Nuggets.