Nuggets' Michael Malone reveals he had coronavirus in March

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Monday that he contracted the coronavirus in March while the NBA season was on hold amid the global pandemic.

Malone told CBS Denver that he was not informed that he had the disease until months later.

"I would say around March 20, I started not feeling well and we started communicating with the team doctors to see if I could get a test done," he told the station. "Unfortunately, at the time, there was no evidence available."

He continued: “So I only found out after the fact. I was able to get an antibody test probably around Memorial Day weekend. And as expected, our team doctor called and said: & # 39; Listen, you've tested positive & # 39; "

As Malone tried to stay balanced throughout the test, he told CBS Denver that he was happy to be able to survive.

The Malone Nuggets are among the 22 teams that will travel to Florida for the restart of the NBA season. Denver was 43-22 and was the third seed in the Western Conference because the league pressed for pause this season.

"I hope that going to Orlando is a safe environment and we can limit the number of people who actually receive [COVID-19]," said Malone.