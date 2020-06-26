Nunes says Strzok's notes link Obama and Biden to Flynn's prosecution: "They continued this investigation."

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., Told "The Story" on Thursday that recently discovered notes by former FBI official Peter Strzok directly link former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden to the prosecution of former security adviser National Michael Flynn.

"The Clinton campaign started this by working with some dirty cops in the FBI," Nunes said of the Russia investigation that led Flynn to plead guilty in December 2017 on one count of lying to FBI agents. "We don't know who they were, and then after the election, that's when Obama and Biden got involved in this, when they kept this investigation going."

BIDEN SAYS HE WAS & # 39; CONSCIOUS & # 39; OF THE MICHAEL FLYNN PROBE DURING THE TRANSITION

Flynn's lawyers say the notes taken by Strzok indicate that then-FBI Director James Comey appeared to downplay Flynn's talks with Russia's ambassador during the transition period as "legitimate" during a January 2017 meeting where Obama and Biden also intervened.

"At least in that time period, Comey was trying to do the right thing, but remember, shortly after that, he does a lot of bad things, including filtering his notes," Nunes said.

"I know they are not going to prosecute him, but most people, if you were an average intelligence officer or in the military, they would have been prosecuted," he added.

One of the notes reads "VP: & # 39; Logan Act & # 39;", which according to Flynn's attorney Sidney Powell, indicates that "Biden personally raised the idea of ​​[using] the Logan Act" as a "pretext to investigate to General Flynn. "

On Wednesday, a federal appeals court ordered a lower court to allow the Justice Department to dismiss his case against Flynn.