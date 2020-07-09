Nurse and mother of four murdered children trying to help a car accident victim

A 36-year-old mother of four is dead after stopping to help a driver who had a traffic accident in Boone County, Kentucky.

Ana Kincart, who was working as a nurse at the VA clinic in nearby Lawrenceburg, Indiana, was driving to work when she stopped to check on the driver of a car she witnessed being hit just moments earlier at Carroll Cropper Bridge, People. com reports.

As Kincart was waiting for authorities to arrive so she could give a statement, she was hit by another car, killing her and the other driver, according to a Facebook post written by family members.

"Our hearts are torn," wrote stepfather Andy Cline.

“As a nurse, she got out of her car to see the young man in the accident. He was fine, but she remains to give a statement to the police. While waiting, she was hit by two different vehicles that killed her, a person who had the other accident. Please pray for my family. "

Family described Kincart as a "loving and selfless nurse" who worked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boone County Police Department issued a statement saying that the "double fatal accident" took place at 8:30 a.m. Monday, and initially involved a single Chevrolet Camaro, but it turned into a multiple-car collision that claimed the lives of two people in separate cars.

Of the four cars that were involved, one driver was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries, while the other was not injured at all. The other driver who was killed was Brandon Hicks, 24.

Kincart is survived by her husband, Donnie, and four children.