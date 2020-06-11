Nurses weren't ready for pandemic, new report concludes

A pedestrian in a protective mask exits the Harvard Yard on the closed campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 20. Adam Glanzman / Bloomberg / Getty Images

Grocery stores, banks, dentists, universities and department stores like Walmart should reopen earlier and face fewer restrictions as communities open after the pandemic attacks, researchers said on Wednesday.

Cafes, gyms, sporting goods stores, bookstores, tobacco and liquor stores should be kept closed until later, they said in a new report.

Researchers participating in an initiative led by MIT did a cost-benefit analysis of 26 different types of locations to determine what the trade-off would be between a person's relative risk of infection during a visit and the importance of that facility in the that person's life and economy.

They used anonymous geolocation data from 47 million mobile phones to track where people went in the United States during February and March. They determined how risky a location could be in part on the amount of social contact someone would have at that location, how many hours they would spend there, how busy it would be, how many visits they would make, and how many unique visitor visits they can find.

They also took into account the visits of people over 65 and the distance traveled to the place. They measured economic benefits using statistics from the US Census. USA And data from nationally representative consumer surveys.

They found some surprises.

"We found that universities offer relatively good compensation, but most have closed, leading to a 61% decrease in visits," they wrote in their report, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"By contrast, we found that liquor and tobacco stores are relatively poor offsets (due to lackluster economic importance and busy small stores), yet the number of visits to this category has decreased by less than 5%."

Some categories were easy: grocery stores have an obvious benefit, and museums and movie theaters were of relatively low importance.

"Hardware stores are the place that has seen the largest increase in visits, as people look for personal protective equipment and other household supplies," the researchers noted.

Since many states have had to make reopening and closing decisions in the dark, the researchers hope their work will help policymakers figure out how to safely reopen the economy this time and if there are spikes in cases in particular regions. .