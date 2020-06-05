He realized that his nursing home was owned by the same company that is fighting to reduce the death toll in Kirkland, Washington. Mayberry began to fear what would happen if the coronavirus swept her building.

Shortly after this discovery, his Bellflower, California facility instituted a shutdown in March, prohibiting all visitors from trying to keep the disease out. Mayberry spent her days alone in her room.

Before the pandemic, he spent time watching hours of classic movies, but now, as black-and-white movies played in the background, he searched the internet for news of what was happening in the outside world.

At first, few local governments released information on how Covid-19 was devastating vulnerable populations residing in nursing homes. But when the data started to come out, Mayberry saw that deaths at other facilities were skyrocketing.

And then, in mid-April, he said he learned from staff that a resident somewhere in the building had tested positive for the disease.

Since the early days of the pandemic, nursing homes have been particularly affected, dealing with shortage of supplies and representing tens of thousands of deaths. But it's hard to know what's really going on inside these facilities, as measures to protect residents from the spread of the disease have left them even more vulnerable and closed to the public.

Mayberry, now 66, said she felt local government officials were not doing enough to protect nursing home residents. She knew that many of her fellow residents did not have the ability to speak. But he had an iPad and a Twitter account, so he started sending dispatches from inside his room and was expecting someone to see them.

"As a nursing home resident, I feel like I'm at # DeathCamp2020 and we just received our first case # COVID19 2 days ago," he wrote on April 12. "There is no testing for staff or patients. Help us."

Mayberry never imagined spending the first years of her retirement in a nursing home.

She had a nearly 40-year career in a local school district working as a computer technician and retired in 2015, only to develop a dangerous skin infection, she said. Then, he said he suffered a broken leg and a broken ankle from a fall during his recovery. The injuries finally left her in bed as she tried to find a way to pay for the surgery she would need. She was single with no children, and her brother lived hundreds of miles away in Oregon. Because she needed full-time care, Mayberry turned to becoming a paying patient at the nursing home, Bel Tooren Villa Convalescent Hospital, owned by the national Life Care Centers of America chain.

He had surgery scheduled for late March that he hoped would finally allow him to return to his Long Beach home, just about 15 minutes from his facility.

But then, the coronavirus hit.

Mayberry has always been frank. In previous years, she wrote letters to the editor of her local newspaper, opposing the name change of her playground and criticizing the obituary of a local woman and classic film actress, saying she deserved much better. And she was already active on Twitter before the pandemic, criticizing President Donald Trump and sharing his love for old cinema with his modest fan list of more than 200, which includes a small stable of moviegoers.

The official Twitter account for the Los Angeles City Attorney became a follower more recently, after Mayberry saw a tweet about a price increase investigation and responded with a photo of the same bottle of hand sanitizer that It sold for $ 80 which was still priced at $ 1.99.

Now when she learned from several of the nurses who cared for her that an increasing number of employees and residents were also testing positive for the virus, she said her mission was to bring attention to people like her, who are trapped in nursing homes where It is spreading the coronavirus.

In some cases, she responded directly to tweets from government officials and journalists. In others, he simply offered dispatches of what his life was like, detailing the outrage and frustration he felt. He didn't know if anyone was watching them, but it made him feel like he was doing something.

"I could yell at all four walls here, but they don't hear very well," he said.

Mayberry tweeted about how she spent weeks asking to be tested, and how it finally happened last month.

A nurse appeared in her room wearing protective clothing several days after her 66th birthday to break the news. She was positive for the virus and needed to be transferred to the isolation unit, which Mayberry described as starting with a hallway in the facility blocked by a thick layer of plastic that hung from the ceiling to the floor but grew to take care of a large Part of the building.

"Keeping the sick here and not evaluating the staff was a recipe for disaster," he told CNN in late May. "I'm really mad. This didn't have to happen."

When staff at her nursing home discovered that she had been publicly expressing concern about the situation, she said she was "interrogated by a corporate big shot." A Life Care spokesperson told CNN that residents are free to speak to journalists and that they would never punish anyone for doing so. The company will speak to residents concerned about their care to try to resolve any issues, he added. Mayberry said she told them that her anger was directed primarily at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, where her facility is located, for failing to ensure that all employees were screened for coronaviruses until recently.

The first positive case had been confirmed at the closure of the facility, so Mayberry was convinced that a staff member had unknowingly taken him. And as they went from room to room treating patients like her, she worried that they would continue to spread it.

A Life Care spokesperson said he was first notified of a positive case in Bel Tooren on April 10, acknowledging that "the evidence has been limited and has taken longer than we would have liked," noting that the Testing for the facility has been coordinated through the county health department.

"They have made decisions about when and who will be evaluated at our facilities," he said. "Our preference would have been to evaluate residents and staff before."

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said it has been working to support testing of residents and staff of county nursing homes and that not everyone has completed these tests. A spokesman said the county will audit the facilities to make sure they meet the new state testing requirements, and said earlier this week that Bel Tooren "is still under investigation."

***

At first, the only personal possessions that were brought to the makeshift isolation unit for her were her iPad and iPhone. He said his new room still had someone else's belongings, including fake flowers and a dresser full of items he was afraid to touch.

She said that her temperature rose slightly and noted that her oxygen levels were lower than normal when she checked them herself using a pulse oximeter, but otherwise said she was primarily asymptomatic.

Soon after receiving his diagnosis, he began to criticize people who he believed were irresponsible and spread the virus, using the hashtag #Covidiots.

According to Mayberry, they didn't give her a shower in over a month, and that was the last day they helped her get out of bed until recently. They gave him a "bed bath" in mid-May, but he claims it was only because he requested it for his birthday.

"It has been a little awkward, but I understand that they are very, very unskilled," she said, adding that many of the nurses have become a family to her. "You feel a little guilty that they are giving up so much to work here … this is not a job I would like for anyone and they do it with kindness."

After CNN contacted the facility's spokesperson for comment, Mayberry said she was retested and showered and moved out of insulation, suggesting her test result was negative this time. for the coronavirus.

Her biggest fear is that the employees, some of whom she said are older than her, will stop coming to work entirely, as she has read about happening in other nursing homes.

"I'm afraid I'm going to be ignored to death here," she said.

The Life Care spokesman said he was unable to comment on specific patients due to privacy laws, but that "normal patient care routines have been adjusted, particularly for those patients who tested positive." He said the facility is beginning to see residents recover from the virus, and that when someone shows up as recovered, they are moved to a new wing of the nursing home, apart from those residents who are positive or negative.

He said that for the safety of the staff, and since many rooms do not have private showers, some residents receive sponge baths two or three times a week.

"We recognize that this has been a difficult time for residents, their families and our staff," he said. "Our staff has been very supportive and truly heroic for their efforts to stay and care for their patients, even while they are at risk of contracting the virus."

In addition to the snippets of information he can get from his caregivers, he said residents do not receive detailed updates on Covid-19 cases, so he regularly reviews state-released data to try to find out what's going on in his case. . Own building.

Before she was transferred to isolation and then to a different room, she was able to hear the sirens, knowing that they would probably call an ambulance if someone had died. But lately he said he was too far away to hear something.

As of May 29, the Villa Bel Tooren Convalescence Hospital has reported 61 cases of residents and 16 cases of staff, according to the center.

Twelve of Mayberry's fellow residents have died.

Do you have something to share about Covid-19 in nursing homes? Is there anything else you think we should investigate? Email us: watchdog@cnn.com.