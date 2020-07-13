Nursing Home Visits Resume in Half of US States for Family Relief

For the most part, visitors are required to stay outside and meet with family members in gardens or patios where they remain at least 6 feet away, supervised by a staff member. Appointments are scheduled in advance, and masks are required. Only one or two visitors are allowed at a time.

Before these meetings, visitors obtain temperature checks and answer assessment questions to assess their health. Hugs or other physical contact are not allowed. If residents or facility staff develop new cases of Covid-19, visits are not allowed.

However, visitation policies may change if state officials are concerned about an increase in Covid-19 cases. And individual facilities are not required to open up to families, even when a state says they can.

Relaxing restrictions are not without risks. Fragile older adults in long-term care are exceptionally vulnerable to Covid-19. According to various estimates, 40% to 45% of Covid-related deaths have occurred at these facilities.

But distressed families say their loved ones suffer too much, mentally and physically, after nearly four months of isolation. Since nursing homes and assisted living facilities closed to visitors in mid-March, under the guidance of federal health authorities, older adults have been confined to their rooms, with minimal human interaction.

The goal was to protect residents from the coronavirus as the pandemic began to escalate. However, the virus entered the facilities as employees came and went. And now, families argue, the damage from insulation outweighs the potential benefits.

"My mother stopped eating in mid-April, now she only eats her food," said Marlisa Mills of Asheville, North Carolina. "Every week, she gets more delusional." Mill's 95-year-old mother has dementia and lives in a nearby nursing home that is closed to visitors.

Residents "are dying of broken hearts and neglect," said Lelia Sizemore, whose 84-year-old father's health deteriorated precipitously after his mother stopped his daily visits to his nursing home in Dayton, Ohio, in early March. .

Diagnosed with severe dementia, blind and unable to feed, Sizemore's father lost more than 10 pounds in two months and succumbed to respiratory failure on May 24. Even in the end, the nursing home rejected his mother's requests to see him in person.

"I couldn't even say goodbye," sobbed Sizemore, who lives in Oregon and last saw his father in July 2019.

Ohio began allowing visits to assisted living facilities on June 8 and will allow outdoor meetings in nursing homes beginning July 20.

New Jersey has the second highest number of Covid deaths in the country. On June 19, the state health commissioner announced that all long-term care facilities could accept outdoor visitors, just in time for Father's Day.

Broadway House for Continuing Care, a Newark facility, quickly notified families and set up a tent with chairs and tables underneath in a garden area.

"It's time to open things up a bit more: We've all been operating under the feeling of being under house arrest," said James Gonzalez, executive director of Broadway House and chairman of the board of the New Jersey Health Care Association.

With weekly tests, 10 residents and 26 Broadway House employees found out they had Covid-19. A resident has died since the outbreak began.

"Are we concerned that visitors are bringing the virus? Yes, but I think we can handle it," Gonzalez said. "We are going to have to take this day by day."

On Father's Day, Raúl Lugo came to Broadway House to visit his grandmother, Rosa Pérez, 89, who raised him after his mother died when he was a baby. He had not seen Perez, who had hired Covid-19 and had spent two months in the hospital, since late March. As Pérez is fragile and very hot, they met in the lobby of the facility.

"She told me that she missed me and that she loved me. I told her that I loved her," said Lugo, a trucker. "It was a thousand times better to see her in person than to talk to her on the phone. You can't compare. It was incredible."

Complete Care Management, which operates 16 nursing homes in New Jersey, opened all of its facilities to visitors one week after the announcement of the new state policy.

Complete Care asks visitors to sign consent forms indicating that they understand the risks and will inform staff if they become ill. No one is allowed to bring food or enter buildings, even to use the restrooms. At the moment, the meetings are short: no more than 15 minutes and no more than two visitors at a time.

"Really, the only onerous part is having staff available to bring residents outside, wait with them, and bring them back," said Efraim Siegfried, CEO of Complete Care. "If we do everything right, I don't see a negative result. And seeing how excited people are, how happy they are, it's a beautiful thing."

Before the pandemic, Patricia Tietjen, 72, visited her husband Robert, 52, who has dementia, every day at Complete Care at Green Acres in Toms River, New Jersey. Although employees tried to organize FaceTime visits when the house closed for visitors, "it was difficult because he was never awake, he started sleeping all the time, and can no longer speak," Tietjen said.

Robert became ill with Covid-19 in April. Although he survived that, he recently entered a hospice facility and Tietjen was admitted to the facility twice because he is near the end of his life. "It was extremely emotional," she said, crying.

Although the federal guide says that visitors should be allowed into long-term care facilities at the end of life, this does not happen as often as it should, said Lori Smetanka, executive director of the National Voice for Consumer Care Long-Term Quality, a group defense.

She wants family visitation policies to be mandatory, not optional. As it stands, facility managers retain considerable discretion about when and whether to offer visits because states only issue recommendations.

Smetanka's organization has also started a campaign, Visitation Salva Vidas, calling for an "essential support person" to be named for each nursing home or assisted living resident, not just those who are dying. This person should have the right to enter the facility whenever they wear personal protective equipment, follow infection control protocols, and interact only with their loved one.

Failure to do so is "inhuman and cruel" punishment for more than 2 million people, most of them older adults, who live in "isolated conditions," said Tony Chicotel, a staff attorney for the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform, a campaign partner.