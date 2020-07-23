Nursing home worker deaths are not scrutinized by the federal government

It was wrapped in what appeared to be garbage bags.

"THE LORD HELPS ALL MY DANGEROUS," he wrote in early April.

Sison, who loved caring for the elderly and struggled to spend time with non-visiting residents, had complained to her family about the lack of basic protective equipment such as gowns and masks. As the coronavirus crisis worsened, Sison volunteered to come on his days off to replace others who called in sick.

Sison's son Paulo said he appreciates nursing home operators wanting to help the elderly, but is concerned "they sometimes forget their workers."

To date, the state health department has reported that 65 employees have contracted the virus at the facility where Sison, Complete Care, worked at Hamilton Plaza. Three have died.

But when Sison passed away, his death went unnoticed by the only federal agency responsible for protecting workers during the pandemic: the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA did not send inspectors to the facility to find out what happened to Sison or his two colleagues, or to determine if the working conditions in the 120-bed nursing home were safe, according to agency data. However, after CNN's inquiries about Sison, OSHA said this week that it had launched an investigation into a death at the facility "to determine the appropriate course of action."

Nursing homes are some of the highest-risk settings for hiring Covid-19, and former OSHA officials say the agency is poorly equipped and unprepared to ensure workers are protected. While these critics say the agency should require healthcare employers to report every death of Covid-19 workers, OSHA issued a guideline in May that gives employers permission not to report deaths to the agency if an "reasonable and good faith research … cannot determine whether an employee's Covid-19 infection is more likely than not" to be related to workplace exposure.

The regional operator of the facility where Sison worked confirmed that he had died of Covid-19 and "was a cherished and beloved staff member who is greatly missed," but said the facility never experienced a shortage of PPE. He said Sison's death "was not reported to OSHA at the time, according to OSHA's own guidelines" and that "due to the lack of contact tracking in April, we have no other definitive information."

Many other deaths are also unreported, as nursing home operators say they cannot determine if someone got sick on the job or contracted the disease elsewhere, despite major outbreaks between residents and employees at their facilities. That means OSHA, as well as agency-approved state worker safety programs, have only physically investigated a fraction of the deaths of nursing home employees.

Even when OSHA is informed of imminent deaths or dangers, and federal or state regulators launch an investigation, the agency has taken little action to improve the working conditions of other employees or hold employers accountable, leaving countless workers across the country. country exposed to unsafe working conditions. , according to a CNN analysis of OSHA inspection data, worker safety complaints and interviews with former government officials, workers and their families.

"As far as I can tell, they are sleeping," said David Michaels, the former OSHA chief during the Obama administration, specifically about the agency's top leadership. Michaels, now a professor at the George Washington University School of Public Health, said the government should send a message to the general long-term care industry by penalizing employers who are putting their workers at risk.

There are no reliable national data on the number of Covid-19-related nursing home worker deaths, but at least one government estimate puts the figure at more than 600 workers at around 400 facilities. As of mid-June, only 88 government inspections had been triggered by worker deaths or hospitalizations in nursing facilities. OSHA said it had received reports of 99 Covid-19-related deaths in the industry, meaning that regulators had investigated most of the deaths that were actually reported. Since then, another 48 "fatality / catastrophe" inspections have been recorded in nursing homes, according to recent data.

Security regulators have conducted these types of inspections at about a dozen additional long-term care facilities identified by CNN, such as nursing homes or veteran's homes since the start of the pandemic.

New Jersey, where Sison worked, is a state where it would presumably be easy for the agency to identify facilities where worker deaths have occurred because the state health department publicly publishes that information online. According to the state, nearly 120 employees have died from coronavirus at more than 90 long-term care facilities in New Jersey, almost all of whom have battled large outbreaks. However, OSHA data shows that inspections related to Covid-19 deaths or hospitalizations have only been opened at about 25 facilities in the state.

If OSHA officials had examined state data on nursing home deaths, they would have seen that a single chain of nursing homes there, Alaris Health, had reported more than 500 cases of Covid-19 employees among its 16 facilities . Seven workers have died.

But none of the Alaris facilities have been visited by OSHA inspectors, according to agency records. Two employees sued one of these locations in April for allegedly hiding coronavirus infections from employees, refusing to screen patients and pressuring staff to come to work with symptoms of the disease.

A spokesman for Alaris, who has denied the claims in court, said "each and every allegation in this case is untrue," adding that the employees were never pressured to work while ill and that the information was never hidden from staff or residents. He declined to say whether Alaris had reported worker deaths to OSHA, saying only that the company "has met and will continue to meet all federal and state reporting guidelines."

In a statement to CNN about its oversight of the nursing home industry during the pandemic, OSHA said the agency has the tools it needs to control workplaces through existing regulations and has been providing "solid guidance for employers and employees. "

The agency declined to comment on the ongoing investigations, which can take up to six months to complete. "OSHA is working quickly and diligently to keep the United States workforce safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic," the agency said in a statement.

However, former OSHA officials say the agency should be doing much more to protect workers during these unprecedented times. They said OSHA lacks the resources to respond to the overwhelming number of complaints and deaths, with inspector personnel at the lowest level in 45 years. And the guidance issued to employers on the death report was murky, they said, leaving an opportunity for deaths not to be reported or investigated.

The American Health Care Association, a trade organization representing long-term care facilities, said that prolonged incubation of the virus makes it difficult to determine if the deaths are "work-related" and therefore should be reported to OSHA. While the organization said the cases among health care workers could be attributable to the spread of the community, it said the facilities may want "to be wrong to report too much to OSHA."

But that doesn't seem to be happening.

Supervisors at an Illinois nursing home, for example, did not immediately report an employee's death because they were trying to determine where the virus was contracted, a spokesperson for the corporate owner said in June. Although he acknowledged that the facility had an outbreak, with state data showing a total of 59 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, the spokesman said at the time that "it was unclear whether this staff member was infected at the facility." After CNN's investigation, the facility reported the death to OSHA.

Meanwhile, a Connecticut nursing home told CNN that it did not report a nurse's death in April to the agency even though it finally learned of a positive Covid-19 test.

Even deaths resulting from inspections may not involve agency officials visiting the facility in person. OSHA said some may take place remotely when resources are depleted.

Until this week, the federal agency had only subpoenaed a nursing home for a Covid-19-related violation, imposing a fine of approximately $ 6,500 on a Georgia center accused of failing to report worker hospitalizations in a timely manner, leading to Critics said it would do little to discourage misbehavior or serve as a warning to other facilities. On Tuesday, the agency released a press release saying it had cited the operator of three Ohio nursing homes for failing to ensure proper use of the PPE, proposing fines of more than $ 40,000.

In some cases, the agency had been notified that the working conditions were potentially dangerous. A review of some 700 closed complaints filed by long-term care employees shows that they have continued to report that they were not given the proper protective equipment, such as masks and gowns, as recently as this month, and others have claimed that they were forced to work while they were sick. coronaviruses or were kept in the dark on outbreaks in their facilities.

But most of their complaints were closed after employers denied the claims or promised to address alleged problems. OSHA data also shows that several complaints came from staff working in facilities that later became sites for OSHA investigations into at least one employee's death.

That was the case at St. Albans Community Living Center, a New York veteran's home where Mavis Charles-France had worked for 10 years before dying of the coronavirus in May.

Concerned that the facility was unprepared for the coronavirus attack, Charles-France co-worker and nursing partner Geddes Scott said he contacted OSHA in April, about a month before Charles-France's death. The federally-run facility did not have enough PPE or testing for employees, he said, and management was not taking basic precautions to control the spread of the virus. When Covid-19 cases began to surface at the facility, he said workers, including Charles-France, were concerned about his safety. "She told me she was scared," said Scott. "I was crossing my fingers and waiting."

Scott recalls being told by an OSHA representative that the only way regulators would enter the building to investigate a complaint like his would be if someone died. Agency data shows that a complaint filed on April 9 about the lack of masks and gloves at the facility was closed.

"The agency was not listening to us," Scott said. "Parachutes and the help that is supposed to be available to employees are just fallacies."

Almost a month after Charles-France's death, Scott said he received a message from an investigator. When they telephoned, he said, the inspector didn't ask many questions about the facility's handling of Covid-19 and "looked like they were cleaning his desk," rather than trying to get to the bottom of why Charles-France died. . Scott said he remains skeptical that the investigation will result in substantial changes at St. Albans.

A spokesman for the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System said he is "mourning the recent loss of a long-time employee who died of complications from COVID-19," but questioned Scott's concerns, saying the facility has always provided workers an appropriate PPE and that the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was being followed to protect all employees, adding that "the complaints are not made, they are merely complaints."

Charles-France, who had studied to become a nurse after immigrating to New York from Guyana in 1985, planned to retire next year, according to her sister Desiree Charles. She wanted to be closer to her mother and volunteer more. Charles's most recent memory of his sister was how, after leaving his shift on Friday night in late April, he drove three hours to help care for his 97-year-old mother. "It was always her dream to be a nurse and to help people," she said.

Winston France, the husband of Charles-France, said they also had plans to travel retired. He became ill with the virus a few days after his wife, and at one point they were together in the same hospital room. He recalled that his wife was concerned about his safety at work and specifically complained that people entered his office without the proper PPE.

"A lot of people say why didn't he leave?" he said. "She worried so much about her job … Mavis wanted to be a nurse and she died. She died as a nurse."

