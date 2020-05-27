Nursing homes are ground zero for COVID-19





The facility has also begun dedicating specific floors, rooms, or buildings to house only people who are COVID-positive, experts said.

However, Fulmer added that more federal and state funds are needed to ensure that all nursing facilities have sufficient personal protective equipment, such as gowns, masks and gloves.

"We started this pandemic in short supply, and that is something that cannot happen again," Fulmer said. "Nursing homes must be well equipped with personal protective equipment, and they must have access to testing."

In fact, experts like Taylor think that nursing home testing should be for everyone, not just people with symptoms, to get ahead of the curve.

Personnel problems

"That includes workers," said Taylor. "Nursing home workers are at risk for occupational exposure. They are also at risk of taking the infection to the nursing home from the community and eliminating it."

Funding for additional nursing home staff would also help strengthen infection control, experts said.

It takes a long time to put on a mask, dress and wash your hands properly when moving from one patient to another, said Eleanor Schildwachter McConnell, an associate professor in the Duke University School of Nursing.

"It stands to reason that if you are starting with a very low level of staff, it will be difficult to take those precautions and continue to provide very demanding attention," McConnell said, noting that more hands on deck will take over. pressure off.

Unfortunately, once people start testing positive at a nursing home, staff tend to quit their job, Robinson-Lane said.

"Nursing homes already have staffing issues, and we have seen a possibility of a 15% reduction in staffing after the arrival of COVID patients," said Robinson-Lane.

The US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. USA They published guidelines earlier this week that require all of these steps before states relax their restrictions on nursing homes.

Isolated patients

Finally, experts urge that patients not be forgotten in all of this.

During the lockdown, they no longer receive regular visits from loved ones, they are no longer able to participate in group activities or shared dinners, and now even their regular staff comes with scary-looking protective gear, Fulmer said.

