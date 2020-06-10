Nursing homes receive faulty equipment as part of the Trump administration's supply initiative

"It would be fun if the stakes weren't that high," a Washington state official told CNN.

In late April, President Donald Trump announced an effort to shore up supplies to nursing homes, whose residents and staff have been among those most at risk from Covid-19. The Federal Emergency Management Agency led the effort to send additional shipments to nursing homes.

"Too often, the only signs of FEMA's much-hyped promise of PPE shipments – an allocation of gowns, gloves, masks, and goggles based on the size of the supplier's personnel – are scattered delivery of shots with varying amounts of supplies. of rag labels, "said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge, an association of non-profit providers of aging services, in a statement.

"As the FEMA shipping deadline approaches, many nursing homes still don't know if they will receive something and when they will receive it," he added. Sloan was among those attending the event where Trump initially announced FEMA shipments.

In a statement to CNN, FEMA said all of the agency's personal protective equipment "meets FDA or AAMI (Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation) certification," but admitted that concerns had been raised.

"The AAMI approved gowns came with instructions from the manufacturers. However, due to concerns from those who received them, the contractor is working on a short instructional video on the proper use of these gowns to be shared with nursing homes." . The FEMA spokesman said in a statement.

Nearly 26,000 nursing home residents have died from coronavirus, according to a recently released report. A quarter of nursing homes had at least one case, and one in five had at least one death, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. Cases were more frequent in poorly rated facilities, which generally have weaker infection controls and fewer staff per resident.

FEMA, under the leadership of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, coordinated two shipments totaling a two-week supply of personal protective equipment to nearly 15,000 nursing homes across the country, according to the agency.

FEMA said each nursing home would receive two separate shipments, one beginning in May and the other beginning in June. Together, the agency estimated that personal protective equipment included more than 11.7 million surgical masks, nearly 53.3 million gloves, more than 1.2 million goggles and other eye protection, and nearly 12.9 million gowns. As of June 9, 13,654 PPE packages had been shipped to nursing homes in all 50 states, Guam, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, the FEMA spokesperson said, adding that since initial deliveries, the agency has added more assignments.

A spokesperson for Genesis HealthCare, one of the largest nursing home chains in the United States, said FEMA shipped faulty isolation gowns to two nursing home centers: one in Massachusetts and one in West Virginia.

The robes lacked the necessary holes for the hands to slide. A delivery note provided with supplies includes a note with the logos of the Defense Logistics Agency, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Federal Resources, a distribution company, titled "Operation Commitment to Care."

"Inside this package you will find the personal protective equipment necessary to provide security for your staff and your patients," says the note.

Lori Mayer, a spokeswoman for the nursing home center, told CNN in a statement that despite the faulty dresses, they were grateful for the PPE they received from FEMA.

"While we are not specifically tracking FEMA shipments of PPE centrally, we can provide some cases where we have had problems with the received PPE," Mayer said.

He added: "We are not aware of any other problems other than the reality that a one-week supply is obviously not sufficient given the complexity of the virus that continues to plague nursing homes."

The American Health Care Association / National Center for Assisted Living, which represents more than 14,000 nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the United States. The US said the facilities have received supplies, but agreed that "these shipments will not be sufficient to ensure that our facilities have an adequate amount of vital protective supplies in the coming months."

The Washington state official shared photos of a large blue tarp that was intended to serve as a gown and surgical masks designed with what appears to be paper, not a bungee cord, to wrap around the ears.

"Frankly, these supplies cannot be used," said the official. "They are at risk of infection and are not suitable for nursing homes or any healthcare setting and we are hearing significant concerns from nursing homes that are receiving them about whether or not they can be used."

In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, dated June 10, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee urged the administration to do more to remedy the persistent shortage of supplies, including using the Defense Production Act to increase manufacturing of teams.

"Our current situation will only become more dire as more businesses reopen and more Americans return to work, putting additional pressure on a system that can no longer meet demand," Inslee writes. "States need the federal government to harness their power under the Defense Production Act and ultimately address the critical need for PPE, in the same way that it has for fans and test supplies."

In late March, the Inspector General of Health and Human Services launched a review of nursing homes and their readiness, acknowledging that long-term care facilities are "particularly vulnerable" to disease outbreaks.

The review is intended to determine whether facilities "that received Medicare or Medicaid funding met the new federal requirements for life safety and emergency infectious disease preparedness and control," according to HHS IG. The review is expected in the coming months.