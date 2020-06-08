NWSL consulted players with children in the development of the tournament

When the National Women's Soccer League was plotting its course for a summer tournament, it contacted a select group: moms.

There are only a handful of mothers who play in the NWSL. But with the league asking players to travel to Utah and be kidnapped for more than a month, the voices of the mothers are important.

Take the North Carolina Courage forward, Jessica McDonald, whose son Jeremiah is 8 years old. She spoke when new league commissioner Lisa Baird called the mothers to discuss the tournament.

"I'm raising my hand right away and wondering, 'Well, first of all, I can't live in a hotel for a month with an 8 year old! "No thanks," McDonald said, laughing. "He bounces off the walls."

The mothers made sure that the caregivers of their children could come. McDonald, who will have a family member with her, said she was glad the league took the time to address her and other parents' concerns.

"They answered, or if they didn't have the answer to some of the questions, they were able to contact us right away. So it was great," McDonald said. "They handled it really well and overall they were very helpful with this whole process."

Amy Rodríguez, who plays for the Utah Royals, has two children.

"I think what alleviates that concern is the trust of our medical staff and the trust that I have in them, Utah, the NWSL, the players association, we have all gone to great lengths to make a really good plan to address the concerns and hopefully tackle them, ”he said.

The NWSL is slated to be America's premier league of professional teams. USA On playing again during the coronavirus pandemic. Their month-long tournament will be held in the Salt Lake City area beginning June 27 without fan attendance.

The league's nine teams will play four preliminary round games, with eight teams advancing to the quarterfinals. Game 1 and the final game on July 26 will air nationwide on CBS, the league's new broadcast partner.

The players will be kidnapped from facilities used by the Utah Royals and NWSL's Major League Soccer football club, Real Salt Lake, including a stadium and various training fields. The 230 players and league support staff will be accommodated in dormitories or in a hotel.

A panel of 15 doctors helped develop a test and safety protocol. The league consulted with the NWSL players union, US Soccer, and the national team players association before moving on.

And the league was registered with moms.

"This is something that is very close to my heart. When we asked the players, particularly the moms, to come to Utah for a month, I know what that is because I spent time away from my children for many weeks in the Olympics, "said Baird, former chief marketing officer for The United States Olympic Committee. "So what I can tell you now is that we are working to develop specific solutions for them. I have been on a call with moms so far. We are going to have more, as we really develop a plan that will help them."

McDonald and Rodriguez plan to play in the tournament. Other mothers in the NWSL include Sydney Leroux, who had her second child last June, and Sarah Gordon from Chicago.

The union ensured that league players receive a payment and are insured for the season, even if they choose not to play in the tournament for health and safety reasons.

"If players feel that they are insecure or uncomfortable, this is not something that we are required or required to participate in. So for players who have concerns that are not being addressed or needs that are not being met, I'm happy that right now they can choose not to participate, "Rodríguez said." At the end of the day, I just want everyone to be safe, comfortable and happy. "

McDonald said one of Jeremiah's first questions when she told him about the tournament was, "Has the coronavirus stopped now?"

"I said no, not necessarily, but we are going to be very careful. I had to tell him about the doctors who were there and things like that so he obviously felt more comfortable," McDonald said. "But overall he is very excited."