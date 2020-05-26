NXT A Big Presence On Monday Night Raw | Newsdio

It took WWE a long time. The Coronavirus has changed the way the wrestling world works and not exactly in a good way. The biggest change has been the lack of fans attending live events, which means that the shows have lost much of their atmosphere. There aren't many things wrestling promotions can do to combat this, but now the world's biggest company has done something about it.

WWE has a lot of people on its roster and that can come into play in some good ways. While they have all kinds of talent on their top three TV shows, they also have a few additional stars on the NXT Florida circuit that are hardly ever seen. This gives them a wide variety of names and offers some options if they ever need extras. Those were on display this week.

This week's Monday Night Raw featured several NXT wrestlers on stage and in the ring where they acted as fans throughout the event. There were around twenty fighters present and they were announced as NXT fighters. This occurs after AEW has done something similar in recent weeks on its Dynamite recordings. These fighters are the first fans to participate in a WWE show in more than two months.

There are some names that you can recognize. Look where those fighters want to end:

Opinion: This is something WWE should have done ASAP, and while it is not a game changer for their shows, it is a case where something is better than nothing. Just having someone there to cheer or boo is something that brings a little energy to the show. That's a step forward, and while it might be a long time before we take a bigger step, this is an improvement.

What do you think about having the fighters here? How else can WWE change things? Let us know in the comments below.

