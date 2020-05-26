NXT fighters used as "fans" during two WWE Raw recordings, no chairs available | Newsdio

For those of you skipping Raw this week, this week's show is different than the episodes that have aired in the past few weeks in the empty Performance Center.

They had development fighters in the area where the seats would be. They were there to make noise, but as you can see below, they had to stand up as no seats were provided.

Worse still, they are filming two episodes of Raw today, which means they had to stand up for more than 5 hours. Next week's Raw episode is being recorded right now and two episodes of SmackDown will be recorded tomorrow.

Everyone on the PC has been screened before entering the building and Plexiglas was installed throughout the ring area and at the entrance to separate "fans" from fighters and minimize possible exposure.

This move was made in response to the lower ratings, as Vince McMahon knows that the empty sandy atmosphere has been driving viewers away.

There is no denying that the show seems more lively with the "fans" in the ring area.