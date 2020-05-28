NXT Results – May 27, 2020 | Newsdio

NXT

Date: May 27, 2020

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Mauro Ranallo, Beth Phoenix, Tom Phillips

We are less than two weeks from the acquisition and that means that many of the parties are already configured. I hope they have a great main event, though I can't imagine it being anything other than Velveteen Dream getting their second shot at the title. That one just doesn't blow my skirt, but Takeover has surprised me before. Let's do it.

Opening sequence.

Provisional finals of Group A of the Cruising Title Tournament: Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas vs. Kushida

The winner faces Son of Ghost in the final. They quickly start with Atlas being sent to the ground and Kushida going for Drake's bad arm. Atlas is back to save and a crescent rope to the ground knocks Kushida down. The Blockbuster trampoline gives Atlas two at Maverick, but Kushida knocks them both down as we take an early break. Back with Atlas kicking Maverick in the face, but being sent outside to dive from Kushida. Atlas makes the save, so Drake hits him with a Dudley dog ​​for two.

Kushida extends Drake with his right hand and the flipping DDT makes it even worse for Drake. Atlas knocks Kushida to the ground when Drake gets up. Sakuraba's lock catches Atlas on top, but Maverick is saved. Kushida overlays Atlas on the crossover armband, but Maverick extends an arm to hold Atlas while the arm is still activated at 11:15.

Outcome: Drake Maverick b. Kushida and Jake Atlas: Maverick immobilized Atlas while in a cross bracelet (11:15)

After the game, Ghost comes out and shakes Maverick's hand. Maverick: "Carpe diem".

After the break, we see that Atlas tapped before Maverick got the pin.

Here are Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae to chat. Johnny talks about how these people at ringside have a company because of him. Tonight is the first Johnny Gargano Invitational where he will fight a young superstar. Candice takes the name out of an envelope and it's … Adian Adrian?

Johnny Gargano against Adrian Alanis

Gargano starts with some forearms and cuts Alanis with a super kick. The Gargano Escape ends in 46 seconds.

Outcome: Johnny Gargano b. Adrian Alanis – Escape from Gargano (0:46)

After the game, Keith Lee and Mia Yim appear on screen at a dinner of their own. Keith pulls out some ugly flowers, which Mia says are so bad that they are perfect for Gargans. Mia turns off the flashlight and taunts Candice for having badly colored hair and being in NXT for 25 years and never having won a title.

Lee is not sure what happens to the flashlight, but he does the same to mock Gargano himself. Keith: "Now I'm blind, but I had an appetite." Mia has prepared takeaways, which is Tegan Nox bringing … what's left of a pizza while she ate the rest. Keith: "Apparently she only has one key." It is no longer about Gargano Way, but about making them pay.

Drake Maverick is not sure what happened in the match, but he will have another triple threat if necessary. Kushida says Maverick is fighting for the title and a job at Takeover, so win. Maverick shakes his hand and promises you the first shot at the title.

Imperium is not losing the tag team titles, especially to Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Rachel Gonzalez

Dakota Kai is on Gonzalez's corner. Gonzalez pushes her against the ropes to start and takes Shotzi by the arm to make her scream. Shotzi gets up and tries a hurricanrana, but González blocks it with brute force. The same prevents Flipzi from putting on at sunset, so he hits González in the face and head several times. Shotzi chases Kai and jumps from behind, allowing Kai to steal the tank. Cue Tegan Nox to do the rescue when Shotzi is sent to the corner and we take a break.

Back with Shotzi still in trouble and we hit the bear hug. A heartbreaker plants Shotzi for two, but she knocks Gonzalez out. Shotzi trampoline with Darby Allin's coffin drop, but mostly he misses women and lands HARD on the back of his head. I've never seen the referee go down so fast to see someone, but luckily Shotzi is back inside. However, Candice LeRae argued with Nox, allowing Kai to offer a quick distraction. Gonzalez hits a chokeslam from the top for the pin at 9:45.

Outcome: Raquel González b. Shotzi Blackheart – Chokeslam from the Top (9:45)

Video about Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.

Video about Charlotte.

Rhea Ripley / Io Shirai vs. Charlotte / ???

The mysterious companion is ….. Chelsea Green. During Shirai's entry, Ranallo pays tribute to Hana Kimura and asks humans to be better overall. Rhea loves Charlotte, but gets Green to start with Chelsea crawling between her legs. A big fall takes over Chelsea, so Rhea scares Charlotte out of the apron. Green hits Rhea in the corner and Io enters to attack. Some cartwheels kick Green's ribs and the sling's knees to the chest connect in the corner.

The 619 is broken and Shirai is sent outside for Green's suicide dive. Now Charlotte is ready to go inside and stomp on the corner, but Shirai fights back. Another dive brings Green to the ground, but she pushes Shirai to the barricade while we take a break. Back with Shirai sending Charlotte to Green, but not enough for the hot tag. However, a central rope crossbody is enough for Rhea's tag and it's time to clean up the house.

An electric chair faceplate gets two on Green with Charlotte doing the salvage. There's a big boot to drop Rhea on and Figure Four continues. However, Shirai does the saving before she can switch to Figure Eight and Shirai is back with a pair of scissors in the corner. The knees run two over Charlotte and now the 619 can connect. Green pushes Charlotte out of the way and takes the missile launch for her, but Charlotte avoids a charge to send Shirai to Ripley. The rollup with the feet on the ropes ends Shirai at 11:45.

Outcome: Charlotte / Chelsea Green b. Io Shirai / Rhea Ripley – Rollup with the feet on the ropes to Shirai (11:45)

The Gargans are furious and Johnny promises to take the American title at Takeover. LeRae wants to face Yim next week. As for Nox, she should be ashamed of herself.

It is time for a negotiation between Adam Cole and William Regal (online in this case). Cole complains about his lack of celebration for a yearlong reign, but it's because of Velveteen Dream. Therefore, he wants the Undisputed Age to receive a Tag Team Title shot and never see Velveteen Dream again. Regal doesn't like this and thinks it's Dream to get the title shot at Takeover. Cole complains about everything wrong with Dream, unaware of the strong irony.

Regal points this out and Cole doesn't like to be compared to Dream. That's too much for Regal, who doesn't like Cole being like a bay. Cole says it is Regal's first funny joke since he was a man. Regardless, Cole will defend against Dream on Takeover, but it's Dream's last shot. Regal makes the match. However, it will be in an environment of Regal's choice. PLEASE don't make this cinematic too. Please.

Video about Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, who have struggled their whole lives to get here. This is why they work so well together and why they will win the Tag Team Titles.

Tommaso Ciampa against Leon Ruff

Cue Scarlett for a distraction so Ruff can get two out of a pack. Ciampa hits a knee running to the head and the Fairy Tale ending is good for the pin at 1:17.

Outcome: Tommaso Ciampa b. Leon Ruff – End of the fairy tale (1:17)

After the match, Karrion Kross appears on the screen to promise the end of Ciampa.

Video about Timothy Thatcher vs. Matt Riddle. Thatcher was Pete Dunne's replacement partner, but he didn't mind Riddle's silliness and it got even worse when they had a misfire in the Tag Team Title match. Riddle defeated him in a surprise roll in combat, so Thatcher attacked him again, preparing this special cage combat.

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher

In a cage with knockouts / performances alone and Kurt Angle as a guest referee. However, this is a very different type of cage (called a Fight Pit) without ropes or tensioners and a platform around the top of the cage. Riddle enters from the platform from the top and rolls forward to go after Thatcher. A choke is locked and they get up with Riddle walking through the cage to escape another choke. Riddle takes a German supplement and says that's what BRO is up to. A big slap wobbles Riddle, so he walks around the cage to kick Thatcher in the face.

Thatcher is bleeding from the mouth and seems to have lost some teeth. We pause so the doctor can monitor it while Angle grips his teeth. However, Thatcher says he can continue, and after a break Riddle is hitting Thatcher on the mat next to the cage. Riddle attempts another kick in the cage, but Thatcher reverses himself on a belly to belly suplex. The half crab gets Riddle in trouble and an STF makes it even worse.

Thatcher stops him by an arm, followed by a crank on his leg. Riddle turns on and away, only to be dragged most of the time towards a triangular choke. That's on for Thatcher to get on the scaffold with Riddle following. A few kicks rock Thatcher until she reverses her ankle with a vine. That has escaped, but the Broton only hits the scaffold.

Thatcher supplied him on the scaffold, but Riddle is back with one knee to his face, sending Thatcher to the mat. The floating brother connects and Riddle kicks the chest. However, a load hits the cage and Thatcher grabs the bare rear choke. Riddle rams him into the cage and then retires for rest, only for Thatcher to take it again. That's enough for Riddle, who is out (with three arms down) to give Thatcher the victory at 14:32.

Outcome: Timothy Thatcher b. Matt Riddle – Bare Butt Strangler (14:32)

Riddle is upset about finishing the show.

Results

Drake Maverick b. Kushida and Jake Atlas – Maverick pinned Atlas down during a crusader

Johnny Gargano b. Adrian Alanis – Escape from Gargano

Raquel González b. Shotzi Blackheart – Chokeslam

Charlotte / Chelsea Green b. Io Shirai / Rhea Ripley – Rollup with the feet on the ropes to Shirai

Tommaso Ciampa b. Leon Ruff – End of the fairy tale

Timothy Thatcher b. Matt Riddle – Bare Back Choke

