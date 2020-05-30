NXT Star officially arrives on SmackDown | Newsdio

That makes it official. There are a lot of talented people in NXT and that means the future could be pretty bright for WWE. With so many people around, you never know when you could see the next big star waiting for you. That's certainly the case with a lot of people on the NXT roster, but now one of them is officially making the switch to the big days.

Earlier this week on NXT, Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher had a great cage fight, which ended up being one of the hardest and most brutal fights WWE has had in a long time. They hit each other and Thatcher lost some teeth but ended up winning in the end. It felt like a swan song to Riddle and that's the case.

Riddle was officially introduced as the newest member to the SmackDown roster this week, with Kurt Angle (who refereed his match against Thatcher) introducing him. Riddle did not appear in person on the show, but was featured through a featured package. It is unknown when Riddle will have his first game or appearance on the show. Riddle debuted on NXT on October 31, 2018, and has since wrestled in the Royal Rumble and Survivor series. This comes after rumors of Riddle's impending move.

Riddle can do a lot. Take a look at some of its highlights:

Opinion: This was not exactly a secret and it is a smart idea. Riddle might not have been the best start in NXT, but he is someone who is going to get attention quickly, which is a good thing right now (or anytime). I could go for more of Riddle, though I'm almost concerned with what the main list will try to convert it. Either way, it's an interesting prospect, and that's a good thing.

What do you expect from Riddle? Will WWE ruin it? Let us know in the comments below.

