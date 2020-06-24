NY, NJ and CT require travelers from states with high rates of coronavirus to be quarantined for two weeks

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said the travel advisory applies to anyone who comes from a state with a transmission rate higher than a certain rate.

"We have to make sure that the virus doesn't get into an airplane," Cuomo said.

"We work very hard to reduce the viral transmission rate, and we don't want it to increase," he added.

The announcement is a 180-degree turn from just a few months ago, when the three-state area, and New York City in particular, was the epicenter of the pandemic.

In late March, President Donald Trump considered quarantining all three states, Rhode Island police stopped New York license plate vehicles, and Florida ordered all travelers in the three-state area to isolate or quarantine During two weeks.

Months of strict closing rules, widespread testing, and flawed attempts to locate contacts have brought cases under control in the three-state area and region. New cases are declining last week compared to the previous week in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

But now, the southern and western states are seeing what Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, called a "disturbing increase" in cases. As of Wednesday, 26 states reported an increase in cases in the past week compared to the previous week, and that increase has been particularly marked in highly populated states such as California, Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Because of that, Governor Cuomo suggested that travel restrictions be imposed in an interview with CNN on Monday.

"I get calls all day, people from Florida (and) Texas, saying, 'We want to be in New York because we're afraid of being in Texas and Florida.' Actually, that could increase our transmission rate. ", said.

"I would consider the states with the highest transmission rate, that if someone comes from that state to New York, there is a quarantine period in which they are quarantined to make sure they are not spreading it."

Lack of national infrastructure

Interstate travel restrictions are just another consequence of the federal government's inability to create a strong national public health infrastructure. The lack of effective national rules and supply chains has largely left each state on its own and had the effect of pitting them against each other.

Even now, 19 states have no requirements for residents to wear face masks, the simplest and cheapest defense layer against a virus without a vaccine and without widely effective treatment.

In fact, Governor Cuomo has openly mocked other states that he said were acting politically rather than scientifically.

"New York went from having one of the highest infection rates in the country to one of the lowest because we make decisions based on science, not policy," he said Tuesday. "We are seeing in other states what happens when it reopens regardless of metrics or data. It is bad for public health and the economy, and states that reopened quickly are now seeing a boomerang."

As part of its gradual reopening, New York required regions to meet certain metrics around testing, contact tracking, and hospital admissions and available beds. New York City, the last region to reopen, went into the second phase of its reopening on Monday after seeing continuous improvement for each metric.

Still, Dr. Richard Besser, former acting director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US said that no state has safely reopened its economy.

"We have to find a way to make that transition successfully, or every state that reopens, even those who have done a good job of reducing this, are going to see quite dramatic increases and we're going to end up back where we were. "Besser said.