NY, NJ, and CT will require 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high Covid-19 rates

A person goes through closed businesses in New York on May 21. Justin Lane / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

New York City may need to lay off as many as 22,000 city employees to fill a $ 1 billion budget gap due to the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said today.

De Blasio opened his press Wednesday addressing "hard" news discussing the possible option of permits and layoffs as the city addresses its revenue deficit.

"We are dealing with the biggest economic crisis this city has known in almost 90 years," in addition to the health crisis, he said.

The city estimates a minimum of $ 9 billion in lost revenue, with the possibility of more.

In a matter of days, the city has to approve the budget. They've adjusted it to a budget of $ 87 billion, down from a budget of more than $ 95 billion in February.

De Blasio said he is reaching the point where the city will have to make "very, very difficult decisions."

He continued: "The last resort would be the firing and the permits" of the city workers, he said, adding that he does not want to do it, but "we are running out of options here, that is the overwhelming truth."

When asked which agencies would see layoffs, the mayor said, "If we got to that level," it would be "literally all of the agencies and the mayor's office."

He added that the city is in deep talks with unions trying to find better alternatives.