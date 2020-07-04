NY reports 918 new virus infections, 9 deaths from COVID-19

New York State reported 918 new coronavirus infections and nine deaths from COVID-19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

The 918 figure on Thursday represents the first time more than 900 new infections have been reported since June 12, when 916 people tested positive for the virus statewide.

"The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, although they represent only 1.38% of the evidence, is a reminder that the virus is still here," the Democratic governor said in a press release.

He added: "I cannot repeat enough that our actions today, those of people who are smart and follow all precautions, and local governments that enforce state guidelines, will determine which direction these numbers are going."

The percentage of New York State residents who test positive for COVID-19 each day has hovered around 1% to 2% over the past week, despite concerns that last month's protests over the death of George Floyd They could have fueled a further increase.

More than 24,800 people with COVID-19 have died in New York hospitals and nursing homes since the first deaths were reported in March.