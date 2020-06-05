NY Times editor Bari Weiss says there is a "civil war" inside the newspaper amid the Tom Cotton uproar

New York Times writer and opinion editor Bari Weiss offered insight into the internal battle between her colleagues following the publication of an opinion piece written by Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark, which sparked a backlash from his own staff.

Hours before the Times offered a mea culpa for directing Cotton's piece calling for troops to be dispatched to quell the George Floyd riots, Weiss claimed a "civil war" was brewing in the newspaper.

"The civil war in the New York Times between liberals (mostly young) and liberals (mostly 40+) is the same as it is in other publications and companies across the country. The dynamic is always the same Weiss said. Twitter. "The Old Guard lives by a set of principles that we can broadly call civil libertarianism. They assumed they shared that worldview with the young people they hired who called themselves liberals and progressives. But it was a wrong assumption."

She continued: "The New Guard has a different world view, one better articulated by @JonHaidt and @glukianoff. They call it" security ", in which the right of people to feel emotionally and psychologically safe prevails over what was previously they considered fundamental liberal values, such as freedom of expression. "

Weiss noted the controversial 2018 decision by The New Yorker to divest Steve Bannon of his Festival of Ideas as an "example" of the ideological battle between the left, and emphasized "there are dozens and dozens of examples."

"I've been teased a lot of people in recent years for writing about campus culture wars. I was told it was a side show. But that was always why it mattered: people who graduated from those campuses would come to power within key institutions and transform them, "Weiss continued. "In no way am I surprised by what has now exploited in public view. In a way, it is strangely comforting: I feel less alone and less crazy trying to explain the dynamics to people. What amazes me is the speed. I thought it would take a few years, not a few weeks. "

Then the Times editor pointed to the newspaper's motto "all news that can be printed," claiming that one group within the outlet "emphasizes the word & # 39; all & # 39 ;, while the other emphasizes" the word & # 39; fit in & # 39; "

"I agree with our critics that it is an avoidance to say 'we want a totally open market for ideas!' There are limits. Obviously. The question is: is your opinion outside those limits? Perhaps the answer be yes, "Weiss said. Later alluding to a recent poll. "If the answer is yes, it means that the opinion of more than half of the Americans is unacceptable. And perhaps they are it".

After the editor of the Times editorial page, James Bennet, and the editor of the Times, A.G. Sulzberger, defending the opinion piece, a spokeswoman issued a surprising statement Thursday night, alleging that Cotton's article should never have been published.

"We have examined the piece and the process that led to its publication. This review made clear that a hasty editorial process led to the publication of an opinion piece that did not meet our standards," the statement read. "As a result, we plan to examine both short-term and long-term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reducing the number of published articles."

Critics criticized the mea culpa, many of them citing opinion pieces written by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Erdogan and even the Taliban leader who apparently met his standards in past years.

Cotton's communications director Caroline Tabler told Fox News: "We were not contacted by the New York Times prior to this statement, and our editorial process was similar to our past experiences in the New York Times and other publications. We are curious to know what part of that process and this piece did not meet your standards. "

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.