NY Times editorial page editor quits amid staff fury over Tom Cotton op-ed

The New York Times announced Sunday that editorial page editor James Bennet is resigning, amid reports of anger within the company over the publication of an opinion piece by Senator Tom Cotton about the George Floyd riots last week. .

Bennet apologized late last week after previously defending the piece, titled "Send the Troops." Cotton, R-Ark., Asked the government to deploy troops to help calm the riots and looting that erupted amid anger at Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody last month.

"Times Opinion journalism has never mattered more than at this time of crisis at home and around the world, and I am honored to be a part of it," Bennet said in a statement. "I am very proud of the work that my colleagues and I have done to focus attention on injustice and threats to freedom and to enrich the debate on the right path to take by bringing new voices and ideas to readers of the Times."

For his part, Cotton has criticized the Times for distancing himself from the opinion piece.

"The publisher and owner of the editorial page of the New York Times defended him in public statements, but then they totally surrendered to an awakened child mafia from his own newsroom who apparently shoots up if presented with an opinion contrary to his, Instead of saying the kids woke up in their newsroom, this is the workplace, not a campus social justice seminar, "Cotton told Fox News" Sunday Morning Futures.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Ben Florance contributed to this report.