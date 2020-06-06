NY Times executives 'take turns apologizing' with staff amid Tom Cotton's opinion rampage: report

The New York Times top leaders were reportedly taking turns apologizing to their staff who took offense at the publication of Senator Tom Cotton's opinion piece calling for troops to be dispatched to quell riots amid the George Floyd protests

The daily beast reported on Friday of an internal staff meeting that addressed what was described as an "open revolt" where dozens of Times journalists turned to social media to publicly condemn the Republican legislator's column, insisting it would endanger the life of the " Black @NYTimes staff. " "

The editor of the Times editorial page, James Bennet, offered an apology after previously defending the newspaper's decision to publish the article "Send the Troops."

"I just want to start by saying I'm really sorry, sorry for the pain this particular piece has caused," said Bennet. "I think this is a time for me and for us to question everything we do in opinion."

Bennet acknowledged during a question and answer session that he "should have been involved" in approving the piece after it emerged that he had not read Cotton's op-ed before it was published. He admitted that it was the Times who reached out to Cotton to write about the issue after he tweeted his support for military involvement to quell the violence.

The Times executive editor Dean Baquet was reportedly "impressed" and "proud" with the solidarity of staff at the public outcry.

The newspaper's executive vice president and chief operating officer, Meredith Kopit Levien, intervened on the apology tour.

"We all work at the Times because we believe this institution can help correct mistakes in a way that few can … I am sorry that this time we are increasing the pain rather than reducing it," Levien said.

Times editor A.G. Sulzberger called the opinion piece "sloppy" and, according to the Daily Beast, said "the tone was derogatory and 'inflammatory'."

"I'm not defending the piece, but I suspect there was a good-faith attempt," Sulzberger said of seeking the Arkansas senator's perspective.

Times CEO Mark Thompson acknowledged that "serious editorial mistakes were made" and called for the newspaper's top executive to have a "weekend of deep reflection."

On Friday, the Times added a long note from the editors to Cotton's op-ed trying to explain why it should never have been published.

"The basic arguments put forward by Senator Cotton, however unacceptable the people are, may represent a newsworthy part of the current debate. However, given the importance of the life and death issue, the senator's influential position and gravity of the steps it advocates, the essay should have undergone the highest level of scrutiny, "said the editor's note. Instead, the editing process was rushed and flawed, and the senior editors were not sufficiently involved. While Senator Cotton and his staff cooperated fully in our editing process, the op-ed should have been subject to substantial revision. additional, as is often the case with such trials – or rejected. "

He later continued: "Beyond those objective questions, the tone of the essay in some places is unnecessarily harsh and falls short of the reflective approach that fosters useful debate. The editors should have offered suggestions for addressing those issues. The headline, which was written by The Times, not Senator Cotton, was incendiary and should not have been used. "

In a statement to Fox News, Cotton's communications director Caroline Tabler criticized the editors' note.

"This editor's note is another humiliation for The New York Times. Senator Cotton defends every word he wrote," Tabler said.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.