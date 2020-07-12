NY Times praises & # 39; cancel culture & # 39; but skips his own racist story: Goodwin

In a recent article on Mount Rushmore, The New York Times said of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt that "each of these titans in American history has a complicated legacy."

Journalists Bryan Pietsch and Jacey Fortin casually summed up the litany of waking pack complaints: Washington and Jefferson were slaves, Lincoln was "reluctant and belated" to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, and Roosevelt "actively sought to Christianize and uproot Native Americans" .

Rushmore's sculptor Gutzon Borglum did not escape unscathed. "Borglum had been involved in another project: a huge bas-relief on Stone Mountain in Georgia commemorating Confederate leaders," the journalists wrote.

There was little in history that was remarkable, and that was the point. The Times, as the leading media cheer for the nationwide chaos, eviscerates America's heroes, their culture, and, through Project 1619 of the newspaper, its founding.

Four years after he abandoned his traditional standards of justice to try to defeat Donald Trump, the newspaper is now obsessed with rewriting America's history. The uncontrolled attack on the Rushmore presidents was part of his agenda to cancel culture.

However, the Times has never applied the standards it uses to demonize others to its own story. If it did, journalists there would know that the Ochs-Sulzberger family that has owned and run the newspaper for 125 years has a "complicated legacy" of its own.

That legacy includes the Confederates in the closet: men and at least one woman who supported the South and slavery during the Civil War. In fact, Times patriarch Adolph S. Ochs contributed money to the same Stone Mountain project and other Confederate monuments that the Times now considers so objectionable.

To be clear, I hate the Times' determination to judge and review history using criteria devised 20 minutes ago. The newspaper's Marxist-inspired activism and race-based fetish have so misled it that it no longer functions as a real newspaper.

After spending my formative journalistic years on Gray Lady, I came out with immense respect for the publishers' commitment to fair and impartial news coverage. That engagement began with Ochs, who, from the day he took control of the Times in 1896, insisted on a strict separation of news and opinion, a tradition that lasted more than a century. It was those traditions, fairness, and guarantees against the bias of journalists that gave the newspaper credibility and made it the flagship of American journalism.

But those days are long gone, with standards slowly eroded at first and then abolished under current executive editor Dean Baquet. Each story these days is an editorial, as the newspaper demands that each institution and individual conform to the views of the Times, or be denounced as racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, and misogynistic. Due to the exceptional influence of the Times, its demagoguery is playing an important role in destroying the fabric of our country.

At the very least, the document should be honorable enough to apply its newly coined standards to its own past. If it did, I think the owners, editors, reporters, and shareholders would be surprised by what they discover.

Perhaps then they would understand that their company was built and run by people who, while excellent in some ways, shared many of the views and shortcomings that they now rightly condemn in others.

The inherited complications begin with Ochs, a Tennessee businessman who took control of the New York Times when he was just 38 years old. He already owned the Chattanooga Times, which he called a conservative Democratic newspaper, at a time when almost all southern black citizens were Republicans. As Ochs put it when he took control in 1879, the Chattanooga newspaper "would move in line with the conservative democracy of the South."

He and his descendants continued to own the newspaper until 1999, even during the Jim Crow era's forced segregation. An example from the Chattanooga Times tenor involves the infamous 1931 Scottsboro Nine case, which involved false allegations of rape against nine black teens by two white women.

The editorial titled "The death penalty properly demanded in the fiendish crime of nine burly blacks," and the trial journalist called the defendants "beasts unfit to be called human," according to "Racial Spectacles," a book. 2011 on Race, Justice and the Media.

When Ochs arrived in New York, he brought his sympathies from the south with him. Ten years after he took over The New York Times, he published a brilliant profile of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy during the Civil War. The 1906 article was listed as a "Davis Centennial Celebration" and was published on "the anniversary of the death of the great leader of the South."

Ochs's parents, Julius and Bertha Levy, were German Jewish immigrants who met in the southern United States, but who had very different views on slavery.

While living with an uncle in Natchez, Miss., Bertha became attached to him, a fact noted in family stories.

In "The Trust", a 1999 authorized biography of the Ochs-Sulzberger families, authors Susan Tifft and Alex Jones write that Julius had witnessed slave auctions and described them as a "villainous relic of barbarism," but Bertha "embraced a derogatory pre-war preview." of blacks, and for the rest of her life she was dogmatically conservative, even reactionary. "She was, they said, determined to preserve" the peculiar institution of the South. "

One of her descendants referred to her as "that Confederate lady".

I am not aware of any evidence or claim that any member of Bertha's family has been a slave or has participated in the slave trade.

During the Civil War, Bertha had at least one brother who joined the rebel army, and she herself was suspected of being a spy. On one occasion, she was caught smuggling medical supplies from Ohio to the rebel-controlled Kentucky.

At the time, the family lived in Cincinnati, where Adolfo was born in 1858, and a river separated the border states. Gay Talese, in her 1969 book on The Times, "The Kingdom and the Power," relates that Bertha had been threatened with arrest after she was caught taking quinine and other supplies over a bridge to Kentucky.

According to Talese and others, Bertha hid the contraband in a baby carriage.

In later years, Adolph Ochs and his younger brother, George Washington Ochs, claimed to be the baby in whose car his mother hid the contraband. In 1928, The Confederate Veteran magazine admired Bertha's audacity and wrote that "for a Mother of Israel defying her husband and an entire army was not an affirmation of militant feminism in those days."

However, her husband was rocked by smuggling, and Julius, who had served in the Union Army, moved the family to Tennessee in 1864, an unusual migration to a Confederate state while the war was still in full swing.

After Adolfo took over the Chattanooga Times, Brother George became active in local and national Democratic politics. He was appointed police commissioner, elected mayor twice, then ran the library and the school system. During all those years, Chattanooga was strictly segregated and the scene of several notorious lynchings of black men.

In the final years before his death in 1931, George, who had changed his name to Ochs-Oakes, simultaneously served as an officer for The New York Times Company and the New York Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Meanwhile, Julius Ochs had died in 1888, and the Union Army veterans who attended the funeral placed an American flag on his coffin.

But as Robert Rosen pointed out in his 2000 book, "The Jewish Confederates," Bertha's funeral in 1908 was different. "He was a founding member of Chapter A.P. Stewart of the United Daughters of the Confederation and members of his chapter attended the funeral," Rosen wrote, adding: "His coffin, at his request, was covered with the Confederate flag."

Adolfo, the family star and breadwinner, is said to have been especially close to his mother. In 1924, 16 years after his death, he donated $ 1,000 to have his name engraved on the scroll of the founders of the Confederate Stone Mountain Monument in Georgia, which features huge carvings of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee, and Stonewall Jackson to horse.

According to the Civil War Times magazine, Ochs attached a letter with his donation in which he said of his mother: "Robert E. Lee was his idol."

The magazine says Ochs helped fund Confederate cemeteries in Tennessee, Confederate Veterans Meetings, and the Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park. He also says his newspapers published numerous editorials "and commemorative issues dedicated to the activities of Confederate veterans."

Ochs was a generous philanthropist in Chattanooga and in 1928 donated land and reported $ 100,000 to build a new temple there. The building still stands, and the Julius and Bertha Ochs Memorial Temple serves some 200 Jewish families.

Seven years later, Ochs died suddenly on a visit to Chattanooga. For her funeral, the United Daughters of the Confederacy "sent a pillow embroidered with the Confederate flag to place in her coffin," the Civil War Times reported in 2012.

The same article, by Dr. David J. Jackowe, caused an uproar when he claimed that certain ceramic tile patterns in the Times Square subway station should echo the Confederate flag and were placed there to honor Adolph Ochs and his southern sympathies. The station was built in the basement of the Times 'first Midtown tower, which brought the city, at Ochs' request, to rename what had been Long Acre to Times Square. The station was reportedly remodeled in 1998, but numerous examples of the pattern remained: a blue "X" on a red and white background.

After The Post reported on the controversy in 2015, the MTA denied any Confederate connection, and a spokesperson said: "It is a geometric pattern, not a flag design."

However, in 2017, after violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, due to the planned removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee, the MTA switched signals. Now he promised to change the design of the subway tiles so that it is "absolutely clear" that it has nothing to do with the rebel flag.

New Yorkers can make up their minds because the MTA, as usual, never finished the job, as a Post photographer demonstrated last week.

In a long and flowery tribute after his death, the House Congress record read: "The story of Mr. Adolph S. Ochs… Was the story of The New York Times. They are inseparably woven.

In fact they are, in large part because Ochs was determined to keep the role in his family well beyond his life. He and his wife, Effie Miriam Wise, daughter of a prominent Cincinnati rabbi regarded as the founder of reformist Judaism, had a daughter, Iphigenia. But Ochs rarely hired female reporters, and there was little chance that Ifigenia would become the next publisher. The job went to her husband, Arthur Hays Sulzberger, and then to her son-in-law, Orvil Dryfoos.

After his death, Iphigenia's son Arthur Ochs Sulzberger became an editor. The men's-only pattern continues to this day, with Arthur Ochs Sulzberger Jr. following his father. Her son Arthur Gregg Sulzberger now has the job. That causes five generations of white male heirs to run the Times, all chosen under the protection of an unusual trust that allows family members to maintain majority control of the board of directors.

It's hard to think of another major American company, which is public, with such a long line of family succession, but it's easy to imagine how the Times' social justice warriors would treat any other company that even tried.

Also, with the exception of the last two main editors, all the rest were white men. Before Baquet, who is black, was Jill Abramson, who was fired after three years. The newspaper's last public editor, Liz Spayd, said the staff's "blinding whiteness" surprised her when she first entered the newsroom. The Times, like many other corporations of all kinds, has been sued by black employees who accuse of racial discrimination.

In any other company, and with so much wealth accumulated by a family, that record would be a fair game for newspaper journalists, especially given the Confederation's connections. In that spirit, it's time for the Times to clean out your closet and live up to the standards of purity it demands of others. For a thorough and honest review of your checkered past, the document must assign a team of your best investigative reporters to the project.

They would have full access to leaders and corporate documents and would be free to interview their colleagues. Their marching orders would be to examine the Times in the same way that they would examine any other institution, which means they are free to use anonymous quotes. Indeed, the newspaper would be taking a large dose of its own medicine.

Whatever the results, they should be published on the front page, under the motto that Adolph Ochs put there in 1897: "All news that can be printed."

Then, hopefully humiliated and cured of his deception of supremacy, the Times could go back to being a real newspaper and reporting the news rather than fomenting chaos and division.